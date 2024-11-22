While President Biden promised a peaceful transfer of the WH to President Trump, his moves are anything but sanguine. His war escalations and border maneuvers remind of Obama’s empty assurance of a smooth transition.

While Barack telling Trump, “My number one priority… is to facilitate a transition that assures our incoming president is successful,” his party insiders were already surveilling the Republican’s transition team and concocting the Russia hoax in an attempt to remove him from office.

In the last days of his presidency Obama sidestepped federal hiring practices and rushed 72 new government hires to pack the federal bureaucracy with Democratic partisans.

At the same time he issued EO 12333 that expanded the state’s surveillance powers allowing the NSA to share ‘raw’ data across intelligence agencies including the FBI, the DEA, and the Department of Homeland Security. Even the far left NYT said this move increased “the risk that officials will see private information about innocent people.”

The Russia Hoax, the partisan hires, and the broad release of unvetted data cleared the path for the next four years of the Obama clan’s persistent undermining of Trump’s presidency.

Biden had already made it harder for Trump to live up his promise to shrink government by ordering “clarifications that federal employees can’t lose certain civil service protections unless they give them up voluntarily.”

Hours after Trump secured the 2024 election Biden moved to limit the scope of an Alaskan oil-and-gas lease sale that had been authorized under Trump’s prior term. The action is designed to slow the incoming president’s ability to ‘drill baby drill’.

In a blatant attempt to thwart Trumps promise of mass deportation of illegals, Biden launched an ICE online application that eliminates in-person check-ins for illegals. This means the millions of illegals who check in regularly awaiting to plead their asylum case no longer have to appear while waiting.

Trump had assured he could end the Ukraine war while still president-elect. But Biden’s approval of Ukraine using US supplied ATACMS and encouragement of UK Storm Shadows makes any peace arrangement tougher to obtain. To add fire, days later he approved Ukraine’s use of antipersonnel landmines that are banned in most countries.

Former presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich remarked, “No President has the right to use unilateral executive authority to permit a U.S. missile strike against another nation. It is an impeachable offense.”

But how can you impeach a man without the brain calories or stamina to undergo a trial. This amplifies how Biden is the ultimate dangerous foil. Those behind him are free to puppeteer any escalation and face no legal consequences.

We are not witnessing a peaceful transition. It’s a scorched earth war against the American people to prevent Trump from carrying out the mandates for which they voted him into office.

It’s unlikely any of these tactics will be as successful as the insiders hope. Putin and Zelensky have already made comments that can be seen as openings to a negotiation. During his first term, Trump brought business savvy, but knew little about government workings. Today, a wiser Trump knows both.