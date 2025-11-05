Last night 3 of the bluest of blue states elected their bluest of blue candidates. Gee, what a shock.

In the Virginia House of Delegates, Democrats flipped more than a dozen Republican seats giving them firm House control so they can now redistrict the state in time for the 2026 elections.

But this predictable outcome works to conservatives’ advantage. Let me explain.

Last week I was in New Jersey and watched Jack Ciattarelli. I liked what he had to say, but there was no fire in him or among his supporters. Democrat Mikie Sherrill often sounded like a conservative, yet still appealed to her base with her MAGA hatred and her followers were ready to fight.

Same in Northern VA which consists of the same Washington DC MAGA-hating bureaucrats Trump is firing. No wonder their ginned up base elected Jay Jones a lunatic who openly fantasized about killing Republicans and their children for Attorney General.

In NYC, Democrats couldn’t wait to hand the popular vote of more than 50% to a slick Communist who promised to protect the little people at the same time he offered solutions that enslave them. Gotta’ love those perceptive New Yorkers.

Takeaway one.

There is no Democratic Party. What once existed has been swallowed whole by driven fanatics who despise what America stands for and hate those who love her. Their objective is to gain power, then censor, control, and surveille society into compliance.

This is not the party of JFK, RFK, or even Hubert Humphrey. The Democratic candidate you see is a reflection of the party that once shared common ground with average voters, but no longer exists.

Unless subjugation is your desired future, there is no reason for anyone to continue to vote for a Dem mirage.

Takeaway two.

Turnarounds are messy and results take time during which discontent is easily harnessed and turned into hatred by those opposing the change.

Trump did not take office to make speeches and tweak policy. He is undoing decades of deep, internal, criminal rot. Trump is realigning foreign trade relations, and defense priorities, protecting our citizens from foreign invaders, dismantling the censorship complex, exposing medical and climate change frauds, discarding Fascist regulatory actions, righting our corrupted electoral process, booting bent bureaucrats from government, and much more to return America to greatness.

During this time he is vulnerable to opponents’ hatred and the manufactured division of the American people which they will use as a bludgeon to gain office.

Takeaway three.

The Deceivers are unimaginably motivated to win elections.

The opposition that has transformed the now extinct Democrat party is not just fighting to win votes. They are fighting to prevent being exposed as Deceivers and mobsters. Fighting to stay out of jail, to keep their racket continuing, and to hold onto their illicit wealth and power.

While conservatives fight to regain lost freedoms and greatness, these Deceivers are motivated by fighting for their ability to exist.

Takeaway four .

The 2026 playing field has been levelled.

The out of power party has an advantage because typically they win seats during mid-term elections. Thanks to the just completed election, that power has been blunted for 2026.

The Deceivers have been forced to come out of the closet and expose their true intentions to satisfy their radical members. Conservatives have been forced to face stinging defeat after the Trump’s triumphant 2024 and the knowledge they must surpass our 2024 efforts if they are to save our nation. They also know the Deceivers’ strategy of ‘talk like a conservative’, malign Trump’s actions, and vilify his character and have time to effectively counter this.

Conclusion.

Conservatives have more ammunition than ever to win in 2026. They have the motivation and resources to triumph. The question is, will they use them?

