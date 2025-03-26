Virtually every major FDA/CDC comment about COVID-19 and the mRNA shots has been dangerously false or misleading. We have gone from “safe and effective” to experts now admitting the serious risks from the mRNA injections could last for years.

Frank Bergman

New Zealand is now facing the stomach-churning reality of a public health crisis after the government’s mass vaccination campaign led to the population being almost universally “vaccinated” for Covid.

The nation is one of the most Covid-vaccinated countries in the world after administering a whopping 260.78 “vaccine” doses per 100 people.

However, New Zealand is now faced with the grim reality of plummeting public health in the wake of the vaccinations.

A major new study has found that adverse events are skyrocketing among New Zealanders, specifically those who received mRNA-based Covid “vaccines.”

The findings were revealed in a comprehensive doctoral thesis submitted to the University of Otago on March 18, 2025.

The study was led by Dr. Marnijina Moore Shannon, and the results were published in the university’s journal.

The researchers investigated the patterns and characteristics of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) for both the seasonal influenza vaccine (SIV) and Pfizer’s mRNA injection in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

The central hypothesis posited that AEFI profiles vary by vaccine type, demographic factors, and temporal context, particularly under pandemic pressures, and that these variations are reflected in national pharmacovigilance reporting patterns.

The associations of AEFI and the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” are staggering.

To test this, Dr. Shannon employed a retrospective observational design using national AEFI reports submitted to New Zealand’s Centre for Adverse Reaction Monitoring (CARM).

The study was divided into three parts:

A 10-year trend analysis of SIV-related AEFIs from 2010 to 2019 A comparative analysis of SIV AEFIs before and during the COVID-19 pandemic (2017–2022) A focused analysis of COVID-19 vaccine AEFIs between February 2021 and December 2022.

Crude reporting rates were calculated using vaccination data from New Zealand’s National Immunization Register (NIR), allowing comparison across age, gender, and ethnicity.

The findings paint a clear picture of demographic and temporal variability in vaccine safety reporting.

Healthcare workers—particularly nurses—comprise the bulk of reporters.

The most common symptoms were mild and self-limiting, such as injection site pain, headache, and fever.

During the pandemic, SIV AEFI reporting rates fluctuated.

The highest crude rates were observed in 2018 and 2021.

Notably, younger individuals exhibited higher age-specific crude reporting rates than older adults, and women consistently reported more AEFIs than men.

In stark contrast, the introduction of the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” led to a steep increase in AEFI reports.

For the Pfizer injection, a massive 64,956 reports were filed from early 2021 through 2022, representing 543 reports per 100,000 doses.

The highest monthly total, over 10,000 reports, coincided with the peak vaccination period in September 2021.

The majority of reports came from women and young adults (30–39 years).

