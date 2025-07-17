From magical “social distancing” to the hallucinatory “pandemic of the unvaccinated” power players have manipulated data to spread fear, collapse our medical system, confiscate property, and destroy cultural norms. Climate Change, formerly Global Warming, formerly Global Cooling is one of the charlatans’ biggest frauds. But their illusions are beginning to crumble.

Earlier this year, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced his agency is reconsidering the endangerment finding for CO2 including Biden’s Social Cost of Carbon and the environmental justice and DEI schemes.

The EPA is notorious for using selective timelines to bolster support for extremist weather claims. Notice the increases since 1880.

But the chart below using Smithsonian’s data shows for most of the past 500 million years earth has been many times hotter than now with temperature increases equally as steep as today. For all of the fear-mongering over the melting ice caps, most of this time period there were no polar ice caps.

Further, CO2 has an erratic relationship with earth’s temperature and is in no way the driver of temperature increases.

On July 14, NASA announced the agency would no longer publish the National Climate Assessment Report. Opponents complain Trump broke his promise to publish the data. But, Trump’s promise was only to follow the law which does not require the report be published. His decision is in line with the President’s commitment to Restore Gold Standard Science.

Historically, the National Climate Assessment’s are riddled with cherry-picked data and misleading statements. The current report capitalized on the California fires to promote more falsehoods.

According to the CO2 Coalition,

The 4th National Climate Assessment (NCA) was a hodgepodge of cherry-picked data, outright lies and scaremongering at its worst. The poster child of their apocalyptic vision for the Earth was man-made, warming-driven wildfire. Forests in flame were prominently featured on the cover and back page of the NCA Overview and prominently featured throughout the first chapter as the prime example of a planet teetering on the brink of apocalypse. The study reported as fact that “wildfires are increasing.” In an attempt to document their claim of increasing fires, the “science” provided in the report was a chart (inset of orange graph) that showed an increase in area burned for the United States from the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Inspection of the chart, however, revealed that the data used was limited to information starting in 1983. Yet, the data available from the NIFC and the U.S. Census Bureau go back to 1926, and the full dataset shows that area burned in the U.S. is now 25% of what it was 70 years ago. This represents a willful abuse of the scientific process to stoke public fear and justify economically crippling “green” policies of those attempting to solve a nonexistent climate crisis.

For too long propaganda and politics have ruled the ‘peer-reviewed’ studies coming out of Washington and its affiliated organizations. Bringing truth to the American people is the first step in winning back our nation.