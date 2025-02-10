Don’t let fear be your medical advisor.

MedPage Today is an influential publication reaching 2/3 of all physicians. A recent edition headlined an opinion piece calling for Wide Spread Rapid Bird Flu Testing Now.

This matters because the article verbalizes the same fear tactics the CDC and WHO used to launch the COVID-19 disaster and are repeating with H5N1 bird flu, and monkey pox virus.

The goal seems to be a PCR swab in every nostril and a jab in every arm.

The authors highlight a woman who two days after a bike excursion returned to her cruise ship and complained of a fever, chills, and muscle aches. She explained that while riding a bird had pooped on her and she wiped it off, but had no “hand sanitizer.”

A preliminary diagnosis of avian flu was made. She was treated with double-dose oseltamivir (Tamiflu) for 5 days, ordered to isolate and her husband quarantined in their cabin. Only the physician and nurse were allowed to enter the room, and wore full protective covering, and goggles.

Sound familiar? (At the time this may have been appropriate protocol. What’s not appropriate is where this took the authors.)

This example, along with a Missouri woman who contracted the flu, but officials don’t know where or how, and recovered, and a Louisiana man who died with the flu but had direct contact with sick birds and serious additional ailments, were the sole human examples that led to the call for nationwide testing.

Note the cruise incident happened in Fall of 2023, Avian flu was never confirmed, medical reports were denied, and the episode was told by the patient but no mention of how she recovered.

The piece can site only 3 bird flu incidents among 340 million people over approximately 1 1/2 years. One person they aren’t sure had the bird flu. Of the two patients diagnosed with the virus, one recovered and the other’s death may have been from comorbidities adn not the virus. Despite speculation, none of the cases proved human to human spread.

These two confirmed incidents prompted the authors to call for broad PCR testing.

According the the article:

“…additional testing may be required since it is widely recognized that some antigen tests, as opposed to PCR tests, may have an unacceptably high false negative rate in the early phase of infection when viral loads have not peaked.”

In other words antigen tests are unacceptable because of their high false negative rate, but the PCR’s unacceptably high false positive rate is fine.

The overblown PCR rates were at the heart of the manufactured COVID panic. Multiple studies, (EX. here, and here) using the procedures and cycles recommended by the CDC resulted in up to 97% false positives.

The avian flu may be a serious threat or it may be more CDC fear-mongering and obfuscation. Federal agencies have financial and political interests in approving vaccines, so it is foolish to take what they say at face value. Good doctors are hard to find since many have been infected by the government’s censorship and the CDC and FDA’s propaganda. The good new is more are discovering the CDC’s fraud.

Get other opinions and always check with a physician you trust.