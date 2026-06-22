The Truth Monster

The Truth Monster

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jtrudel trudelgroup.com's avatar
jtrudel trudelgroup.com
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Now that we have established that Covid was man-made, and that the US were funding gain-of-function research at biolabs around the world, including Ukraine…

The question becomes, why the Biden admin cover all this up? Because Covid is how they stole the 2020 election…

OF COURSE IT IS. IT WAS ALSO LIKELY THE BIGGEST GENOCIDE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD. FAUCI DESERVES NUREMBURG 2.0. A SHORT ROPE AND A LONG DROP…..

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