On January 22, President Trump signed an executive order pausing outgoing communications from the HHS, FDA, CDC, and NIH until February 1st.

While not unusual during a presidential transition, some would have us believe this marks the end of western medicine.

Referencing the brief muzzling of the CDC's scientific publication, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), Jeffrey Klausner, MD, MPH, of University of Southern California compared it to “the government turn[ing] off fire sirens or other warning systems."

Jeff Jarvis, a retired professor of journalism at City University New York, labels the pause “Forced ignorance on health data” and calls for a shadow government.

Lucky Tran, a communication coordinator at Columbia University writes on X, “The censorship begins.” (Apparently Mr. Tran hasn’t been off campus for the past four years.)

While this gives the transition team time to coordinate activities and define hierarchy, Americans need a closely scrutinized CDC. Their misinformation spread is second only to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) that housed DHS’ infamous censorship ring.

Here are some examples of the armful falsehoods spewing from the CDC through its information arm.

Promoted unnecessary COVID’-19 ‘vaccination’ for children.

In December of 2021 the MMWR released a report mimicking the CDC’s vaccine stance by stating “vaccination is the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 infection. ACIP recommends the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5–11 years for the prevention of COVID-19.”

But studies showed the Infection Fatality Rate of COVID-19 for children under 19 years of age was similar to the ordinary flu. Data compiled by University College London and referenced in the NYT, showed “the danger of severe Covid is so low as to be difficult to quantify,” so vaccination of children under 12 may be totally futile.

Posted a faked study to “prove’ vaccines superior to natural infection leading to unnecessary and potentially harmful vaccinations.

To prove the COVID-19 injection superior to natural immunity, on October 29, 2021, the MMWR issued a study claiming the Covid recovered are five times more likely to be hospitalized for Covid than the vaccinated. This directly conflicted with a concurrent Israeli study showing “the vaccinated have a 27 times higher risk of symptomatic infection than the Covid recovered.”

A comparison of the two shows the Israeli study more rigorous and following standard study procedures. Though it concludes vaccine superiority, the fabricated CDC study never proves it, nor answers the direct question of whether vaccination or Covid recovery is better at decreasing the risk of subsequent Covid disease. Read the full comparison here.

While claiming safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, hid data proving otherwise from the public.

To collect health evaluations following vaccination against COVID-19, the CDC developed a tool called V-safe that runs on smartphones. Over 10 million participants submitted their health data.

It took 2 lawsuits and 3+ years of stalling to force the CDC to release the V-safe data which showed more than 3 million Americans vaccinated were hurt following the shots. 7.7% required medical care such as emergency rooms, or hospitalizations and another 2.5 million, or 25% of the respondents missed work or school because of the vaccines. Here is the court order finally forcing the CDC to release the information.

There are numerous other cases of intentional mis and disinformation spread by the CDC, FDA, and NIH regarding, the definition of ‘safe and effective’, the empty science behind “social distancing”, stopping the spread lie, pandemic of the unvaccinated lie, the meaning of a positive PCR result, deaths and cancers related to the COVID-19 and now questionable commentary on the monkeypox and H5N1 avian flus accompanied by more ‘vaccines.’

Health and Human Services has become an indentured and politicized outlet for pharma. We need these agencies wiped clean and integrity restored. Trump’s brief pause could be the start.