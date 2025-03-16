“Nearly 1 to 3 of every 1,000 children who become infected with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications.” - CDC on its May 9th measles information page.

The AP warns that measles is “one of the world’s most contagious viruses” with nearly 300 measles cases in Texas and New Mexico alone, and the AMA says the 2 measles deaths in those states spark calls for more vaccinations.

The problem is, little of this adds up.

True, measles are contagious. There were 667 measles cases reported to the CDC in 2014, and 1274 in 2019 with the numbers fluctuating yearly.

Dr. Meryl Nass points out,

The WHO European Region, which encompasses 53 countries, has a population of approximately 745 million people. Europe had 127,350 measles cases last year, or 1 in 5,850 people. The US has had “over 250” cases this year, or less than one in a million Americans. We had 285 measles cases last year—or 1 per 1.2 million people. Europe had 200 times as many cases, per capita, as the US last year, and you never heard a word about it. So why the big to-do here?

As for the 2 deaths, we don’t know if either died from the measles or merely tested positive for them:

The death of the Lubbock, Texas child with measles was announced on February 26, 2025. To date no information has been provided about health issues, treatments, or history beyond saying he was unvaccinated and tested positive for measles. The bulk of the release warned about the dangers of measles and promoted vaccination.

Similar is true in the case of the New Mexico youth. The New Mexico Department Of Health cautions everyone to get vaccines, warning “We don’t want to see New Mexicans getting sick or dying from measles.” Yet, as of this writing, the NMDOH report provides no cause of death:

“The official cause of death is still under investigation by the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator. However, NMDOH Scientific Laboratory has confirmed the presence of the measles virus.”

The CDC’s claim that 1 to 3 children diagnosed with measles will die is equally doubtful.

In its May 28th 2024 Press Release, UNICEF wrote:

“According to the latest available data, 56,634 measles cases and four deaths were officially reported across 45 out of 53 countries in the WHO European Region during the first three months of 2024. Throughout 2023, 61,070 cases and 13 deaths were reported by 41 countries.”

How come 4 out of 56,634 die from measles in Europe, but 2 out of 300 die in the U.S.? Things don’t make sense. But that’s not unusual for the CDC.

Our health agencies and ‘experts’ like Dr. Peter Hotez tell us the COVID vaccines saved 3.2 million lives. But their remarks are based on a 2022 report by the Commonwealth Fund used computer modeling relying on compromised PCR test results and “simulated scenario outcomes.”

Real-world data does not support the “lives saved” rhetoric.

Epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher notes a study in the Journal of Clinical Trials is based on statistical analysis of actual mortality data and shows no evidence the vaccines saved lives.

“Our World Data reports that in 2021, 6.08 million more people died than in 2020. Several articles claim that COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 saved 14 million lives. Their proposition that COVID-19 vaccination saved lives was not proved by statistical data. These articles' calculations evaluate how many people would die without the vaccination. But it was never proved that vaccination saved lives. Statistical data confirm that the mortality of the vaccinated part of the population in 2021 was 14.5% higher than the mortality of the unvaccinated part of the population. The idea of saving lives with COVID-19 vaccination contradicts statistical data.”

Hulscher outlines the key points of the study:

6.08 million more deaths occurred in 2021 than in 2020 , despite widespread COVID-19 vaccination.

Mortality rate among vaccinated individuals was 14.5% higher than among unvaccinated individuals.

If vaccines saved 14 million lives in 2021 as Watson et al claims, total deaths should have decreased , but instead, deaths increased.

Studies claiming vaccines saved lives rely on theoretical models , not direct statistical comparisons of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated mortality rates.

Negative correlation observed between vaccination rates and mortality in 37 countries.

Public health institutions refused to conduct proper comparisons of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated mortality rates.

Claims of lives saved by vaccination are based on assumptions , not statistical validation.

Set theory analysis suggests "saved lives" exist only in models, not in real-world mortality data.

This echoes a report of government data showing fully vaccinated Americans, Australians, Brits, Canadians, & Germans suffer from reduced immune system capabilities.

I’m cautiously optimistic the changes in Washington will upend decades of data manipulation, secrecy, and disregard for the public. Until then, best to look for transparency and gather information on both sides of issues so you can make informed decisions.