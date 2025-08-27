The Epoch Times

Zachary Taylor

Federal regulators have revoked emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“The emergency use authorizations for Covid vaccines, once used to justify broad mandates on the general public during the Biden administration, are now rescinded,” Kennedy said on X on Aug. 27.

The vaccines are still approved for people 65 years of age and older, and younger people who have at least one condition that officials say puts them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes.

(Developing story)

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/fda-revokes-emergency-authorization-for-covid-19-vaccines-5887018