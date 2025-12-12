Tennessee is not just under attack by the new fake Democrat party, we are making it easier for them to score wins.

In the last mid- term election an average of 33% of registered voters took to the polls. That means nearly 70% sat home.

If we do similar in 2026, you will be warming up for our own NYC style Mamdani for Gov. Many sat out mid-terms believing we are safely conservative. We are not. No TN district is safe when leftists begin pouring millions in to win the seat we think is invincible.

Case in point: Recently HB0793 failed to pass the House. The bill was to disenroll illegal students, or charge for their tuition. How could any rational being vote against sharing our shrinking bank accounts with people who came here illegally, many to simply milk the system and send the excess back home?

Case in point: Look no farther than Sen. Marsha Blackburn for governor.

Blackburn is what I call a conservative-on-demand. She tests the political winds and votes accordingly. Often that means leftist. She appears on Fox and numerous media, rattles off the hi profile conservative talking points de jour, and says nothing.

Why does this matter? Because Sen. Blackburn always follows the path of least resistance. If she ever became TN Governor surrounded by RINOs and fake Dems, she will be another Bill Haslam, or Bill Lee rehash.

Do your homework on the candidates. When campaigning every RINO sounds like Donald Trump. Forget their words and look at their voting records.

You can begin looking at the candidates stands for 2026 after they declare near the end of December.

Tennessee Stands creates an excellent candidate report card. You can see their latest report here. https://tnreportcard.org/

Dan Rawls is already building his popular Bradley County Voter Guide. The link to that will be available in early February. Dan and his team do an incredible job of digging up and analyzing candidates’ records to make it easy for voters to see where they really stand.

The Tennessee Legislative Scorecard is a joint effort of The Freedom Index, The New American, and JBS.org. Their site is loaded with links to voter issues and candidate backgrounds in the framework of personal freedoms. https://thefreedomindex.org/tn/report/

Once you have your data together, let your neighbors know who the real conservative candidates are. Then when voting starts, load up your car and drag them to the polls if necessary.

(If you’d like to know my personal choice for governor, it will be at the end of this article.)

If you haven’t met my dear friend and dedicated truth spreader Karen Bracken, you will enjoy reading her substack article below. I’ve known Karen since our days in Pennsylvania. Whenever there was a freedom project starting up she would be the first to offer personal help and informed advice. I urge you to sign up for her substack, Tennessee Citizens for State Sovereignty. Enjoy the read. Don’t forget to check out my governor recommendation below.

Our next governor.

The communist takeover of the Democratic party plus their mix of insincere conservative and frightening totalitarian messaging makes it clear these people are charged to wipe out Republicans in the 2026 midterms any way they can.

We can beat the challenge.

In addition to the national races it’s vital we have a straight talking, say-what-they-mean and do it governor who can stand up to the leftist and RINO pressures. If our next governor is not being attacked and brutally savaged by Dems, then he has joined them.

States rights are more important than ever. We are losing our property rights to green development services, carbon capture schemes, costly, inefficient, and unreliable wind and solar projects and local zoning geared to homogenize communities and maximize taxes.

The rapid growth of Ai along with digital cash and identities presents us with massive surveillance, censorship, and controlled access to services threats never seen in our country. These are challenges that must be met at the state level and will require a governor with the courage to make bold, hard decisions and not politically expedient choices.

After doing the homework, a single name stands out as being that person. Monty Fritts who scored a 99% on the most recent Legislative Report Card.

Monty is a born and bred Tennessean. He has a deep love of our country going back to his ancestors who fought in the Revolutionary war. He is a carpenter and holds a BS degree in Business and Chemistry from Liberty University, MBA from U of T, an MA in Theological Studies from Liberty, and a Certificate of Operational Excellence from MIT.

Given today’s influx of imported criminals he believes teachers should be armed and trained in procedures to protect school children. Fritts moved to ban marriages between biological first cousins and stop bioengineering. He moved to protect firearms manufacturers, dealers, and sellers from frivolous lawsuits.

It will take a tough leader to stand up to the leftist interests burrowing into our legislative body. He believes in protecting the rights and freedoms of all Tennesseans. Today that is a tougher job than ever.

Monty Fritts is the one guy who can do it. https://www.fritts4tn32.com/meet-monty