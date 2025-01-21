Donald Trump was not re-elected simply because he got the most votes. He got the most votes because he embodied a defining American character that sees opportunities where others see insurmountable odds.

From false attributions, and lawfare, to threats, vilification, and assassination attempts, Trump faced enormous odds with a tenacity, courage, and drive that remind us of the possibilities within us all.

Contrary to political trends we are not a nation of gender-dithering eternal adolescents.

Trump’s inaugural address showed determination, a plan to uproot a toxic system, and actions to restore America’s greatness. His full speech is below.

President Trump signed nearly 50 executive actions on inauguration day and planned for more than 100 on his first full day in office. But executive orders don’t execute themselves.

From communicating with personal friends inside Trump’s initial administration, I can assure you the pushback among federal agencies to stop Trump’s new agenda will be massive.

During his first term, often chiefs of staff threw up roadblocks by restricting the information flowing upstream to Trump’s appointed secretaries, leaving them unaware of progress or complaints from conservative workers on the ground. Entrenched employees would fail to show up for work, lose assignments, backburner change efforts, and complain of poor communications when they failed to complete their tasks. Others blamed different departments for logjams.

Recall, in mid 2019 Trump authorized the attorney general to declassify documents relating to what turned out to be the Trump-Russia Collusion hoax. Months later the documents still were not declassified thanks to “foot-dragging’ by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and other establishment officials.

A year and a half later near the end of the 2020 election cycle the documents were declassified.

In a recent poll, more than 40% of government managers have already indicated they will resist Trump’s changes.

But events have changed since 2016. Trump understands the deep state’s workings, and the infinite corruption of party politicians and their media complicity.

More Americans realize government is not on their side but the source of tier problems. Rising federal spending and regulations pushed home prices beyond reach for many and still more feel the pain of soaring grocery bills. Natural disasters are exacerbated by tepid or non-existent government responses while mobs like Black Lives Matter and burn cities with impunity and Tren de Aragua gangs terrorize neighborhoods.

We must pull together to keep the pressure on the confirm Trump’s cabinet.

Reach your Senators here.

In his inaugural address, Trump called for Americans to unite to reclaim America as “the greatest most powerful most respected nation on earth.” There was a time when Americans and the world appreciated that.

In 1969 comedian Red Skelton explained our Pledge of Allegiance. It’s worth hearing to remind us of what our country means.

As Trump said in his inaugural address, “From this moment forward American decline is over.”