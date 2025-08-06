August 5, 2025. Today, Robert Kennedy, Jr. announced HHS is terminating the funding of mRNA ‘vaccine’ projects as it winds down mRNA vaccine development under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

In a prepared statement, Kennedy said:

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted . BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

The wind-down affects a range of programs including:

Cancellation of BARDA’s award to Moderna/UTMB for an mRNA-based H5N1 vaccine.

Termination of contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech.

De-scoping of mRNA-related work in existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus.

Rejection or cancellation of multiple pre-award solicitations , including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub.

Restructuring of collaborations with DoD-JPEO, affecting nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, and HDT Bio.

These projects represent nearly $500 million in taxpayer money wasted on projects that extend the mRNA damage already wrought by the original ‘vaccines.’

You can bet the press, AMA, AHA, AAP, MedPage, STAT, and hundreds of so-called “experts” will do all in their power to villify the move. Now Kennedy must work with the DOJ to expose the entire COVID scam. If there are deeper investigations into the harms and deaths the shots have visited on the American people, it will be the biggest scandal in our country’s history not the mention the end of many ignoble careers.

Today is a great day. Science is finally winning.