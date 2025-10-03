The standard defense of the COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ is that they “saved millions of lives.” The much quoted Watson study claimed 3 million lives were saved. Today we know the figure was based on computer models using a long sequence of faulty, unvalidated, and false assumptions stacked on top of false assumptions. It has been thoroughly debunked to the extent it’s questionable how many net lives, if any, were saved.

But where did the idea originate that millions of American lives needed saving? Look no further than a coordinated effort between the CDC, FDA, and Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In February of 2020, the CDC released projections of COVID’s spread largely based on the flawed Imperial College agent-based simulation model. The model predicted up to 2.2 million US deaths lacking action.

On February 4, 2020 following an urgent CDC request, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization to use the PCR process to identify the COVID-19 virus. The EUA was issued despite earlier statements by Kary Mullis, the test’s inventor, referencing HIV and the AIDS epidemic that applies to all viruses today…

“[The PCR] doesn’t tell you you are sick; and it doesn’t tell you the thing you ended up with will really hurt you.”

Misuse of the PCR test was already responsible for a pseudo-outbreak of pertussis in 2009.

An analysis of 162,457 PCR screened people in Munster, Germany concluded:

“RT-PCR testing as a tool for mass screening should not be used alone as a base for pandemic decision-making including measures such as quarantine, isolation, and lockdown.”

Sure enough, by April 1, 2020, widespread PCR testing confirmed there were over 716,000 hospitalizations and 35,000 deaths caused by COVID-19.

On March 17 2020, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) urged hospitals to delay non-essential medical, surgical procedures during COVID-19 pandemic.

This last CMS action, combined with lockdowns, healthcare staff who were unable to work, childcare services suffering, and billing disruptions resulted in revenue losses for hospitals nationwide.

On March 27, 2020 the CARES Act followed by the Paycheck Protection Program Health Care Enhancement Act, provided hospitals loans of up to $175 billion to cover COVID-19 related expenses and lost revenue.

But hospitals only received Medicare reimbursements sufficient to cover the loans IF patients had COVID-19.

The pressure to label admissions as COVID cases was enormous. With the PCR test producing high volumes of false positives, and the media trumpeting soaring ‘case’ numbers, the false labeling was not only possible it had the appearance of legitimacy.

Despite growing censorship, the public began to realize something was wrong.

On July 2, 2020, during a Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Brett P. Giroir, M.D., Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) confirmed that ,

“Yes, there appear to be some misincentives to over-code.”

On July 31, 2020, Robert Redfield, Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also admitted that hospitals had a monetary incentive to inflate COVID counts.

Sen, Scott Jensen (R-Minn) confirmed that if a person is admitted to the hospital for pneumonia, typically the reimbursement would be $5,000.

“But if it’s COVID-19 pneumonia, then it’s $13,000, and if that COVID-19 pneumonia patient ends up on a ventilator, it goes up to $39,000.”

Between testing, admission, ICU, Remdesivir, mechanical ventilator, and death a patient’s Medicare reimbursement could run $75,000 or more, IF COVID-19 related.

If there are not enough COVID patients to cover the loan advances, hospitals must find other ways to pay back CMS.

A perfect 4-step scheme for fraud.

The CDC hyped fear using flawed projections that inflated the number of COVID-19 casualties.

The FDA bolstered the predictions by issuing an emergency use authorization for a process known to generate high volumes of false positives.

The CDC then choked off hospitals’ incomes by urging against non-essential surgeries and services.

Finally, CMS advanced massive loans requiring COVID-19 cases to receive sufficient Medicare reimbursements to pay off the loans.

The government backed hospitals into a financial corner and more COVID patients was the only way out.

Despite evidence that Remdesivir and ventilators may be causing deaths, despite growing proof many COVID deaths were due to other illnesses such as congestive heart failure or diabetes and had little to do with the virus, few administrators wanted to investigate further.

Multiple flawed studies supported the illusion, many originating with the CDC. The legacy media repeated the study claims, Google search algorithms top-lined the work, Wikipedia articles supported the findings, and oppositional studies were attacked by a tidal wave of biased ‘fact-checkers.’

Americans have lived through 4 years of faked studies, lies, harassment, and censorship, stemming from the institutions we grew up trusting. This is why RFK, Jr. is exposing and dismantling this out-of-control, publicly funded, medical regime.