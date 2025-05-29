According to Reuters, Health and Human Services has cancelled $766 million in contracts with Moderna for tesing of their bird flu vaccine.

This includes:

$590 million to advance the development of its bird flu vaccine, and $176 million awarded to complete late-stage development and testing of a pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccine against the H5N1 avian influenza

This was a major blow for manufacturers of the controversial mRNA jabs, and good news for researchers and medical professionals who have cited mounting evidence the mRNA products are ineffective at preventing COVID-19 infection or transmission, and was the underlying cause of serious adverse effects including death.

Data analyses reveal concerted efforts to substantially undercount the number of deaths caused by the mRNA shots.