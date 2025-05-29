The Truth Monster

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
1d

BIRD FLU IS FAKE IT IS GLOWBALLASSED FLU FAUXCI FLU GATES FLU EVIL BOO FLU

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
brandonmaddox@live.com's avatar
brandonmaddox@live.com
1d

It's great to finally have some good news after the good news "vaccum" of Biden's 4 years in office!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Anthony
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture