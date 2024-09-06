“There’s a vax for that.”

Apple’s trademarked 2010 phrase, “there’s an app for that,” appears to be the new buzzword for the pharma-agency-censorship triune.

Historically, pandemics emerged every decade or so. Today global health emergencies spring faster than Google updates. Threats of Covid-19, Covid variants, mpox, and Avian flu are spreading while the FDA approves vaccines faster than you can say “review board”.

Do these threats pose a high risk for my family? Are the vaccine’s worth their risks? This not-so-holy triune wants us to think they are.

On August 14th, the WHO declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, it’s highest alert status.

“This year, 15,664 cases of mpox, with 537 deaths, have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo alone, already exceeding last year’s total, which was itself a record,” pronounced the world body.

Not to be outdone in the ‘death-feeds-terror’ department, on September 3, 2024 the CDC issued its own release claiming the “DRC had 1300 mpox deaths since Jan 2023”.

Of course, these are all unofficial “estimates.”

A day later, the WHO’s official risk assessment, showed 3659 confirmed cases of mpox in Africa with 32 confirmed dead. In fact, since 2022 there has been a total of 54 mpox deaths from across the continent. This is the same nation where this year 40,000 people died from malaria and hundreds of thousands from tuberculosis. Mpox hardly qualifies as the highest level emergency.

That hasn’t stopped pharma from cashing in. Emergent BioSolutions’s stock soared 23% following FDA approval for its mpox vax and Danish monkeypox-vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic gained 31% after the WHO declared the virus a public health emergency of international concern.

Let’s not forget our federal agencies that share in the drug companies’ royalties.

The NIH received over $2 billion in royalties between 1999 and 2019. Of that the agency brought in $710 million during the COVID event alone.

The FDA receives 45% of its annual revenues from drug companies’ “user fees.”

We are looking at a financial circling of gluttonous vultures where agencies promote a disease, approve the treatment, then share in the profits of resulting drugs.

As COVID taught us, federal agencies are no more honest or reliable than pharma. While drug manufacturers and their ‘partnering’ agencies are vocal about new drug approvals, they are less transparent about their products’ performance.

During COVID…

The CDC misled Americans by claiming the vaccines were 95% effective. Their own studies showed the Pfizer vaccine less than 1% effective when released into the public.

A histopathologic analysis of the organs of 15 people who died post-vaccine show 14 of the 15 died from the vaccine. The CDC refuses to request these types of analysis. (Conventional post-mortems uncovered no obvious hints to a possible role of vaccination.)

Numerous studies show the COVID vaccines’ connection to early deaths.

The statements that the vaccines were a “dead end” for the virus,” a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” lab leak theory was just conspiracy, and the 6 foot “social distancing” rule were all government-generated lies.

The most monstrous are the on-going attacks on Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine that cost countless lives. Hundreds of studies prove the inexpensive generically available drug is among the safest in the world and performs as well as or better than the COVID vaccines.

The establishment released one manipulated study after another to discredit the two drugs. Professional publications like MedPage Today repeatedly headlined studies discrediting Ivermectin, while ignoring those showing it effective.

And the disease scares continue.

More than 100 million chickens in the U.S. and Australia were needlessly ‘culled’ to unsuccessfully prevent an avian flu that results in a curable case of pink eye.

On August 30th ABC warned of the West Nile Virus. “We want to make sure everyone understands the dangers of this disease (West Nile Virus).”

Perhaps investigative journalist Sheryl Attkisson in her book, Follow the Science describes the toxic culture best.

“Success isn’t measured by healthy patients, but by how many people are taking expensive drugs or getting vaccinated.”

Government sponsored lies, whether through agreeable fact-checkers, beholden ‘experts’, or compliant media are a danger to American’s health. Doctor’s are deceptively swayed, if not coerced into making poor patient decisions, and patients struggle between fact and phony at a time when they need certainty.

It’s a sad arrival, but today’s best option is to doubt any information from or through the government. Learn both sides of issues, and work with professionals willing to do the same. Associate with open-minded people, not just those who agree with you. It is through disagreement, discussion, sharing experiences, and discovery that truth emerges.