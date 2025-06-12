“I don’t want to say too much before the meeting and I don’t want to pre-empt the materials and data I will receive, and I’m going to look at what I am presented with. From what I’ve seen so far, I think it's obvious that these mRNA vaccines should not be given to anybody young or healthy. It is also not at all clear to me that they should be given to anybody, based on the evidence.” - Retsef Levi, MIT professor, new CDC vaccine committee appointee.

A new report show the U.S. government intentionally hid serious dangers caused by the COVID-19 and subsequent shots. Researchers have complained the CDC isn’t seeing the most serious side effects of the COVID-19 jabs, because they are looking where they know they won’t find them.

Maryanne Demasi PhD is an investigative journalist who writes for online media and top tiered medical journals. For over a decade, she was a TV presenter for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Recently Demasi sat down with one of the RFK’s incoming CDC vaccine Advisory appointees—MIT professor Retsef Levi.

Levi has extensive experience working with clinicians and analysing healthcare data, including in drug safety, signal detection, and biologics manufacturing. He specialises in data-driven tools for risk assessment and risk–benefit decision-making.

Now joining the CDC’s new advisory panel, Levi says he’s energised by the chance to help reshape vaccine oversight at the highest level.

In this interview, he addresses the backlash from critics, outlines his concerns about mRNA technology, and explains why much of the evidence supporting current vaccine recommendations may not stand up to rigorous scrutiny.

DEMASI: Appreciate your time, Retsef. The mainstream media is already criticising the panel, calling some of you antivaxxers. What do you think about that?

LEVI: I think the name “anti-vaxxer” is a way to gaslight people. There’s nothing uniform about vaccines—either in favour or against vaccines. It’s a medical intervention and you have to consider the benefits and the risks for each person—there’s no “one size fits all.”

I think that people who use the term “anti-vaxxer” do not have good intentions. It reflects an ideology or a religion rather than science. I just stay focused on the data and what is my best interpretation of those data.

I really believe in helping physicians and patients interpret the data and allowing them to make the best choices for their individual situation, according to the patient’s health condition, desires, beliefs, cultures. I believe that the physician-patient relationship is the core of medicine.

DEMASI: You called for the suspension of the mRNA vaccines…. it was quite provocative—you said there was “indisputable evidence that they cause unprecedented levels of harm, including the death of young people and children.”

LEVI: And I stand by that.

DEMASI: You do?

LEVI: Yes, it’s true, isn’t it?

DEMASI: Well, I believe it is true, but does that mean you will recommend against its use at the next meeting on 25 June?

LEVI: I don’t want to say too much before the meeting and I don’t want to pre-empt the materials and data I will receive, and I’m going to look at what I am presented with. From what I’ve seen so far, I think it's obvious that these mRNA vaccines should not be given to anybody young or healthy. It is also not at all clear to me that they should be given to anybody, based on the evidence.

DEMASI: Not even the elderly?

LEVI: Not at this point, but if they provide me with evidence that the benefits outweigh the risks, then I will keep an open mind. My sense at the moment is that there is no strong evidence why this should be given to anybody — in fact there is evidence to the contrary.

DEMASI: What concerns you the most about the mRNA vaccines?

LEVI: Well, it was first thought that you give someone a shot and the mRNA and the lipid nanoparticle stay in the local injection site and quickly disappear from the body. We now know that that's false.

You also have uncontrolled doses of spike protein being made, and the spike protein, mRNA and nano lipids can stay in the body—we now know—for months, if not years.

Then, we know that there is a phenomenon where you make unintended proteins—off-target proteins—you know, where the mRNA skips along the code and it transcribes unintended proteins?

