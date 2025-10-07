Since the start of COVID-19, the CDC has insinuated itself between doctors and patients in making vaccine decisions. Mandates coerced people into getting the shots; ridicule and threats against professional licensure or certification compelled doctors to parrot the official government ‘safe and effective’ narrative whether they believed it or not.

The sane tradition of doctors and patients together deciding the best individual therapy based on full disclosure of the pros and cons vanished faster than a politician’s integrity.

This changed on May 27, 2025 when Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced “the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule.”

The new recommendations in the Child Immunization Schedule which uses tables by age groups are a move toward “common sense and good science” said Kennedy.

On October 6, 2025,the CDC updated its adult and child immunization schedules to apply individual-based decision-making to COVID-19 vaccination.

Individual-based decision-making is what we used to call informed consent. Doctors and patients can once again discuss the risks and benefits of vaccines based on each patient’s history rather than a blanket recommendation.

“Informed consent is back,” said Deputy Secretary O’Neill. “CDC’s 2022 blanket recommendation for perpetual COVID-19 boosters deterred health care providers from talking about the risks and benefits of vaccination for the individual patient or parent. That changes today.”

These are two steps, but important ones in disclosing the true nature of the mRNA shots to the public and hopefully their eventual elimination.

Patients would be well-served if, when discussing vaccine risks and benefits, doctors also clarified what the “95% effective” mantra means.

It never meant, as many thought, the shots were 95% effective at preventing hospitalization from COVID, at preventing admission to intensive care from COVID, or even 95% effective at preventing COVID deaths. The Pfizer mRNA product was never trialed for any of these.

According to Peter Doshi, Associate Editor, BMJ upon release of the Pfizer trials data.

“…none of the vaccine trials are designed to detect a significant reduction in hospital admissions, admission to intensive care, or death. These studies seem designed to answer the easiest question in the least amount of time, not the most clinically relevant questions.”

Karen Kingston, bio-tech analyst explains what the 95% effective really means...

“Pfizer statistically proved that you could be 95% confident that you would have less than a 1% chance of developing COVID-19 symptoms confirmed by a positive PCR-test for up to two months, whether you were injected with Pfizer’s mRNA or did nothing .”

The CDC never told ya’ that!

But as they say, “one step at a time.”