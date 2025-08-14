That’s because he was.

No matter if you were black, white, Democrat, Republican, whether you voted for him, or you didn’t. Barack Obama held the American people in equal disdain.

When Obama assured, “if you like your healthcare plan and your doctor, you can keep your plan and your doctor” he knew it was deception because the law was designed to assure their loss.

That you might have liked your plan and be devastated if you had to find a new doctor was irrelevant to Obama.

Obama’s team mocked “the stupidity of the American voter.”

As a testament to the contempt Obama held for all Americans his chief ObamaCare advisor bragged about deceiving the American people regarding the contents of Obama’s signature law:

“Lack of transparency is a huge political advantage. And basically, call it the stupidity of the American voter or whatever, but basically, that was really, really critical to get this thing to pass.” Jonathan Gruber - MIT economist and Obama advisor.

Despite the former president’s multiple assurances of “shovel ready jobs” to jam through his $787 billion economic stimulus, when asked to define the jobs, the WH ignored the question. By October, a year later, he admitted to the NYT, “there’s no such thing as shovel-ready projects.”

To some these may seem routine political deceptions. But they betray a striking ability to deceive with a face of innocence solely to advance plans that benefit those he deems worthy while harming the populace to whom he lied.

But success at tricking people with small lies usually leads to overwhelming them with larger ones.

The bigger con.

In July 25th Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released declassified, formerly secretive documents containing overwhelming evidence that Obama and his national security team “manufactured and politicized intelligence” following President Donald Trump’s successful 2016 presidential run. The DOJ has opened a grand jury investigation to uncover the truth.

The duplicity involved many from the same departments as those who signed the deceptive letter implying the Hunter Biden laptop was part of a Russian scheme.

It’s not only Obama

Today, the contempt this man and others in both parties have for everyday citizens threatens the survival of our free nation.

Traditionally our intelligence community, especially the FBI have been held above reproach. Most Americans viewed Obama as a fresh face that was “honest and trustworthy.”

All we thought was true has turned out to be dangerously false.

Today legacy outlets want us to believe there is no evidence of deceipt and this is all contrived by Trump to seek vengeance. They apply the same dismissive strategy to opposition to COVID jabs, climate change, and gender transformation.

The bigger question.

The question is, when you are faced with truths that undermine all the ‘experts’ have told you to believe, what will you do? Will you defend the lies no matter how improbable or tortuous the defense? Or will you open your mind to once unthinkable possibilities?

How you answer this question will define the fate of our nation. The freedoms we have enjoyed, that brought success and sometimes failure, that often reached the heights of honor and the depths of depravity, yet always rose above the bad to represent the good, are disintegrating.

Americans can win against those dividing us so they may plunder the heritage our forefathers handed us.

But only if we reject the manufactured divisions, open our minds to truth, and act together to rebuild the “moral and religious foundation” that is the lifeblood of our sovereign nation.