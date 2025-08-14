The Truth Monster

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carole's avatar
Carole
2d

Daily manipulation of the masses globally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
2d

FLUSH 0bamanus

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by TruthMonster - by John Anthony and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Anthony
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture