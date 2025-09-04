The FTC wants your comments on gender-affirming care for minors.

(Read the message or scroll down to see how to leave a comment.)

Since 2020 and earlier, innocent children have been pawns in a bizarre socio-political movement dubbed gender-care. Impressionable elementary school pre-teens have been teacher-and-peer-pressured into transition programs beginning with social transitioning, chosen pronouns, puberty blockers, and leading to the butchery named transgender surgery. The Federal Trade Commission is challenging the deceptive information about gender-care that is blanketing our schools, the medical profession, and even the American Academy of Pediatrics. You can let them know what you think.

Today, the Federal Trade Commission launched a public inquiry to better understand how consumers may have been exposed to false or unsupported claims about “gender-affirming care”, especially as it relates to minors, and to gauge the harms consumers may be experiencing. In a Request for Information, the FTC encourages members of the public to comment on any issues or concerns that are relevant to the FTC’s consideration of this topic, including by submitting any written data, advertisements, social media posts, disclosures, or empirical research.

On July 9, 2025, the FTC hosted a workshop on unfair or deceptive trade practices in “gender-affirming care” for minors. The FTC heard testimony from doctors, medical ethicists, whistleblowers, detransitioners, and parents of detransitioners. That testimony indicated that practitioners of “gender-affirming care” may be actively deceiving consumers.

Against this backdrop, the FTC seeks to evaluate whether consumers (in particular, minors) have been harmed and whether medical professionals or others may have violated Sections 5 and 12 of the FTC Act by failing to disclose material risks associated with “gender-affirming care” or making false or unsubstantiated claims about the benefits or effectiveness of “gender-affirming care.” The FTC has a long history of bringing enforcement actions in this area and is uniquely positioned to investigate this potentially unlawful activity.

The public will have 60 days to submit comments at Regulations.gov, no later than September 26, 2025. Once submitted, comments will be posted to Regulations.gov. Individuals wishing to submit confidential, non-public comments should reference the alternative submission guidelines in the RFI.

Here’s how to leave your comment

