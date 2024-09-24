Glenda Pappu, co-founder of Tennessee Neighbors for Liberty, a forward planning patriot group from Chattanooga, has assembled a day of learning and training on how to navigate the treacherous world of Federal agency and WHO managed medical care.

Where - Red Bank Baptist Church, 4000 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37415

When - Saturday, October 5th, 2024. 9:30 AM - 7:00 PM

Registration - $55.00 pp