Don't Miss Glenda's Special Event Saturday, October 5th.
We the People Arise is about thriving through the coming mess.
Glenda Pappu, co-founder of Tennessee Neighbors for Liberty, a forward planning patriot group from Chattanooga, has assembled a day of learning and training on how to navigate the treacherous world of Federal agency and WHO managed medical care.
Where - Red Bank Baptist Church, 4000 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga, TN 37415
When - Saturday, October 5th, 2024. 9:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Registration - $55.00 pp
YES UNITE WITH GOD AND HIS LIKE MINDE OF JESUS CHRIST OUR LORD AGAINST ALL EVILS PRAY AND PREP.
I will be there.