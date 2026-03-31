The Truth Monster

The Truth Monster

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Carolyn
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Thank you. Many years ago 2 guys wrote a book called " The Cholesterol Myth". Suggest reading it. Cholesterol is vital as is salt and all the other healthy foods, butter, eggs, animal fat, red meat, etc etc etc for your body.

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