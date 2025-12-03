Matt Van Epps, his wife Meg and daughter.

Dems poured over a million dollars into defeating Republican Matt Van Epps in the TN 7 special election to fill the seat of departing Congressman Mark Green.

The donkeys were hoping to extend their streak after high profile wins in Virginia, New Jersey, and NYC. Despite the hoopla the three victories were no surprise.

Virginia voting is overwhelmed by Fairfax County and DC govt workers that Trump threatened to lay off.

NJ traditionally goes Dem.

NYC has been overrun by Dems since Guliani, plus the Republican candidate, Curtis Sliwa has been seemingly running for mayor since Noah’s Ark grounded, yet never pulled more than 5% of the vote.

The only bragging rights Dems can claim is Van Epps won by a tighter margin (9% versus 22%) than Trump in 2024.

This is hardly unusual in a mid-term election, but the big prize, 2026 will not be mid-term.

Few expected the sudden massive influx of leftist money for the TN 7 race. Though heavily Republican, the seat could easily have fallen from over-confident and apathetic off-cycle, non-voters.

When faced with competition Tennesseans responded and this is a strong bellweather for Tennesse and the nation for 2026.