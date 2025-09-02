Before we see how we know beyond any doubt the COVID-19 vaccines, are neither safe nor effective, there are 3 points to consider.

3 Critical Truths

1. Many of the professionals debating the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vax are respected MDs, biostatisticians, cardiologists, and epidemiologists. They are equally expert and often more qualified than the establishment ‘experts.’ We know this because…

2. The establishment ‘experts’ were…

wrong about the value of and science behind the “6-foot rule”, (It had neither)

wrong about the COVID vaccine providing better protection than natural immunity. (Most trial participants with a prior Covid infection were excluded from the efficacy analyses making it impossible to calculate its efficacy versus naturally immunity. One of the CDC’s most popular studies proving the vaccine’s superiority turned out to be drastically flawed.)

wrong about the safety of the COVID vaccine for pregnant women and fetuses. (Pregnant women were excluded from the Pfizer trials which were cut short after 6 months rendering no way to determine the short or long term effects on pregnant women and their babies. The CDC’s own data shows harm to both babies in the womb, and trigenerational biological disruptions encoded into reproductive cells and passed to future generations following the jab rollout in 2021.)

wrong about the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative and the ability of the vax to prevent contracting, transmitting, or worsening of the virus all proved false. (According to the raw data on 30 million adults in California and New York, those from both states who were vaccinated were 3X more likely to catch COVID than those who were unvaccinated and had prior immunity. Californians who were vaccinated also had a higher rate of hospitalizations (severe illness) than those who were unvaccinated but had prior immunity. UK data from the Office of National Statistics shows similar results.)

3. Critics of the COVID-19 vax are labeled, paranoid, quacks, extremist, dangerous, their studies panned, rejected, or withdrawn all by the same establishment ‘experts’.



So let’s go to the source…



I. Peter Doshi, is Assoc Ed. of the prestigious British Medical Journal. When the Pfizer trial data was first released , he had this to say:

“The first question is whether the right endpoints are being studied. Contrary to prevailing assumptions…none of the vaccine trials are designed to detect a significant reduction in hospital admissions, admission to intensive care, or death. These studies seem designed to answer the easiest question in the least amount of time, not the most clinically relevant questions. “Regulators not only agree with these endpoints but have prespecified the “success” criterion as 50% efficacy against the primary endpoint (with a confidence interval that includes efficacy as low as 30%).Considering that these are relative risk reductions, absolute risk reduction will be important to assess once results are in, especially to assess benefit-risk profiles in healthy populations.

II. Pfizer’s “95% effective” claim was based on the COVID-19 vaccine’s Relative Risk Reduction, a method the media and FDA have defended as appropriate. But the FDA knew communicating risks and benefits in the RRR format was misleading. Here’s what the agency says about Relative Risk Reduction in their own official guidance:

From “Communicating Risks and Benefits: An Evidence-Based User's Guide – FDA”

“Patients are unduly influenced when risk information is presented using a relative risk approach; this can result in suboptimal decisions. Thus, an absolute risk format should be used.” (P60)

Pfizer’s Emergency Use Authorization for Unapproved Product shows how misleading that 95% figure is. How many would have taken the shot if they knew it provided less than a 1:100 chance of preventing just the symptoms of COVID? (P23)

With Pfizer’s vaccine 8 out of 17,411 (.05%) participants had positive PCR test result.

With no vaccine 162 out of 17,511 (.93%) participants had a positive PCR test result.

In other words, whether you were vaccinated or not, your chances of having COVID symptoms were less than 1%. In addition…

Pfizer’s mRNA Injections Reduced the Risk of COVID-19 Disease by Less than 1% Compared to Placebo

“Pfizer statistically proved that you could be 95% confident that you would have less than a 1% chance of developing COVID-19 symptoms confirmed by a positive PCR-test for up to two months, whether you were injected with Pfizer’s mRNA or did nothing.” (Bio-tech analyst Karen Kingston)

According to Pfizer’s own data, you would have to vaccinate more than 100 people for the vaccine to be effective on 1.

Though only mildly effective in broad use, (you would have to vaccinate 100+ people for the vaccine to reduce the symptoms of 1) every recipient faces the potential of its adverse effects…

“Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination”

“Using high-resolution RNA sequencing of blood samples and differential gene expression analysis, we found that COVID-19 “vaccines” severely disrupted the expression of thousands of genes—inducing mitochondrial failure, immune system reprogramming, and oncogenic activation that persisted for months to years after injection.

III. Some mRNA proponents argue even a small RRR percent can translate into millions of lives saved. Actually, it did not. Pfizer knew during their trial phase the product could potentially cost more lives than it saved. Consider this discovery from Karen Kingston .

Pfizer reported an alarmingly high number of cases of mild-to-moderate disease, severe disease, and deaths in their Phase 2/3 trial data submitted to the FDA, a trial that was primarily comprised of healthy individuals (prior to being injected with mRNA that is). Pfizer informed the FDA in their data submissions that they were simply not going to count most of these cases in their safety and efficacy analysis for purposes of FDA approval. For example, in the May 18, 2021 6-month data submitted to the FDA, more 10% (2,285) of study participants who were injected with Pfizer’s mRNA technology developed COVID-19 after their second dose. Pfizer told the FDA they’re not including 2,285 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in their efficacy analysis. Why? Pfizer states the cases were diagnosed but allegedly not confirmed, but the real reason is that efficacy was defined in the study as preventing COVID-19, so Pfizer would have failed to meet their primary efficacy endpoint and not received FDA approval if the cases were included in the analysis.

Let me repeat that. 10% of the participants in the vaccine group tested positive for COVID, so Pfizer, with the FDA’s knowledge simply dropped them from the study report. So, instead of 2,293 participants testing positive for COVID, the trial data reported just 8.

From the Pfizer Clinical Review Memorandum:

“A total of 4,931 participants (2,285 in the BNT162b2 group and 2,636 in the placebo group) in the evaluable efficacy population for the second primary efficacy endpoint developed protocol-defined symptoms after 7 days post Dose 2 during the blinded follow-up period but were not counted as a confirmed case. Of these, 4,331 (87.8%) had negative PCR results (2,026 [88.7%] and 2,305 [87.1%] in the BNT162b2 and placebo groups, respectively). The remaining 699 (14.2% total; 303 [13.3%] and 396 [15%] in the BNT162b2 group and placebo groups, respectively) were not counted as a confirmed case because the PCR results were unknown or unavailable for the following reasons: the swab was not taken (477 [9.7%] total; 210 [9.2%] and 267 [10.1%] in the BNT162b2 group and placebo groups, respectively), the swab was taken outside of the symptom window (168 [3.4%] total; 80 [3.5%] and 88 [3.3%] in the BNT162b2 group and placebo groups, respectively) or the swab was taken, but results were not available (54 [1.1%%] total; 13 [0.6%] and 41 [1.5%] in the BNT162b2 group and place groups, respectively).”

Recall, the purpose of the vaccine was to prevent the public from catching COVID-19 so they could return to work. When “breakthroughs” occurred, the narrative shifted to the vaccinated would be a “dead end” for the virus.

IV. The COVID-19 vaccine failed from its rollout, but the lies continued. Autopsies reveal the true damage.

Summary of German autopsy post-covid vaccine death results:

Histopathologic analyses were performed on the organs of 15 persons who died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis showed 14 of the 15 died from the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are the results. This is the procedure followed.

A Systematic Review Of Autopsy Findings In Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination

In Japan 21 Million Vaccine Records Reveal Massive Death Surge Months After Injection

In South Africa: Deaths increased by almost 20% after the rollout of covid vaccines

South Africa’s vital statistics show an unprecedented rise in deaths in 2021 following the rollout of covid-19 injections, with a 19.6% increase in deaths compared to 2020.

COVID-19 vaccine-associated mortality in the Southern Hemisphere

It’s unlikely that the rise in all-cause mortality (ACM) coinciding with the rollout and sustained administration of COVID-19 vaccines in all 17 countries could be the result of any cause other than the vaccines, researchers said.

I understand with the repetitive, “safe and effective” barrage from trusted sources like the CDC, FDA, the establishment media, the AMA, AHA, Medpage Today, hospital bulletins, and nearly every medical publication globally, it is inconceivable they could all be dishonest. Yet, such is the substance of power and wealth.

V. What about the millions of lives the COVID-19 vaccines saved?

The studies supporting the “millions of lived saved” narrative were based on a long list of hypothetical assumptions, including 1. that the vaccines provided protection indefinitely, (actually it waned quickly,) 2. that people would all subject themselves to endless boosters (uptake has fallen dramatically), 3. that the vaccines were a ‘dead end’ for the virus, (which turned out to be false), and 4. that even when the vaccine’s effectiveness waned, it would still provide lasting protection against, severe illness and death, (a statement that has ever been empirically proven in any study.)

This is only the beginning of the computer model’s faulty assumptions. As you dig into it, you realize these studies have little credibility. You can read a full analysis of the “millions” claim here.

I pray the realization that the ‘experts’ have consistently misled you will urge you to explore further into the illuminating work of so many great people who have been vilified.