Finding conclusive data on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 injections has been tough. The CDC manipulates official reports, limits mortality data, and hides critical information, while the FDA had to be sued to release Pfizer’s trial data and still refuses to release autopsy results on people who died after taking the shots.

While they were closeting away information, the same agencies flooded the internet, media, physicians’ publications, hospitals, and universities with their contrived studies and often manufactured recommendations.

(We can only hope that RFK, Jr will bring more transparency to this shady agency.)

But citizens are uncovering the truth about mRNA and the entire COVID-19 episode.

Scientists Petition to Revoke mRNA Licenses.

On January 21, 2025 a group of scientists and legal experts petitioned the FDA to “revoke or suspend” the licenses granted to Pfizer and Moderna for their modRNA COVID-19 products because:

The FDA improperly granted exclusions from trial testing which prevented the products from being properly reviewed and evaluated.

There was excessive DNA contamination which has “been detected in vials and in the bloodstream of human recipients.”

The petitioners included:

Kevin McKernan, former R&D Team Leader at the Whitehead Institute/MIT Center for Genome Research, Human Genome Project, and Chief Scientific Officer and Founder of Medicinal Genomics

Dr Jessica Rose, Mathematician, Immunologist, Computational and Biochemical and Molecular Biologist

Dr David J. Speicher, Virologist

L. Maria Gutschi, Pharmacy Consultant

The petition references the FDA’s own guidelines and definitions, and studies in Australia, Germany, and France showing DNA contamination levels up to 534 times the regulatory safety threshold. These have the potential to cause widespread cancers and increased deaths.

From the report:

“German researchers detected synthetic DNA contamination levels between 360 and 534 times above the regulatory safety threshold in the Pfizer Covid-19 drug, including SV40 promoter and enhancer sequences.”

Data Analysis Shows Pfizer Likely Increased Mortality by 14%

March 26, 2025, Steve Kirsch, co-inventor of the optical mouse, researcher, and data analytics expert revealed an analysis of Czech Republic data showing large increases in all cause mortality (ACM) among the vaccinated populations.

Because U.S. data is obscured Kirsch came up with a novel way to back into the actual ACM caused by the Pfizer vaccine using the Czech records.

“Basically, we know from the Czech Republic data that the Moderna vaccine is at least a 20% increase over ACM (since it is a 20% increase over Pfizer).

“From VAERS, we find that there were 1.4X more Moderna death reports than Pfizer on a per dose basis.

If we use that as a fixed value (a 20% increase over baseline), then we simply use the differential brand mortality reporting ratio in VAERS for death events per dose and we can use the chart above (source code) to get the number which is 14.3%.”

Kirsch supplies more information on the Czech databases.

The Empty Arguments Against VAERS

Critics of VAERS info Kirsch references discount the system claiming it overreports adverse effects and becasue an injury is listed in VAERS does not mean the vaccines were the cause.

Both arguments fall apart under scrutiny.

Rather than VAERS overreporting as claimed by the CDC and others, a 2010 study by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care showed massive underreporting. The system is time-consuming, times out if you hesitate or are distracted, and is accompanied by a bold warning of prosecution for falsifying reports. All go to deter participation. According to the Harvard study,

“Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.”

It is interesting to note that, despite requests, the CDC failed to fully cooperate in finalizing the Harvard study.

As for correlation versus causation, the VAERS reports are not designed to identify causes only to alert the CDC to signals that require study. Instead, the agency dismissed most of the reports which led to citizens filling the gap.

Researchers Develop a Tool to Track VAERS Entries

The CDC’s poor response plus the sudden deletion of 6000 reported injuries prompted a team of researchers to develop a tool that tracks reports on the VAERS system and enables vaccine-injured people to follow what happens to their reports after they are issued.

React19, founded by a small group of medical professionals injured by COVID-19 vaccines, works with institutions and providers to increase understanding and awareness of patients experiencing lasting effects following COVID-19 and/or COVID-19 vaccines.

The group is teaming up with computer programmer Liz Wilner, founder of Open VAERS — a website that provides tools for more easily accessing and searching VAERS data — and Children’s Health Defense (CHD) to develop the tool.

Group Sued CDC to Force Release of Internal Records

In December 2021, the Informed Consent Action Network sued the CDC to gain release of data from their internal V-safe platform, a system the CDC maintains is more accurate than VAERS. It took a judges order and more than a year for the agency to begin releasing documents.

The data, when finally released, was shocking. Of to 10 million registered users, 780,000 reported they had to seek medical care at least once following receiving the COVID-19 shot. 7.7% of all registered users required medical attention.

In addition to the 7.7% needing medical care, another 25% reported being unable to perform normal activities and/or missing school or work following vaccination.

Just When You Think the CDC Can’t Sink Lower

It gets worse. Turns out the CDC cherry-picked the data it did release.

The V-safe report captured report data at 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 weeks after the shot, and then at 3, 6 and 12 months after the shot. The CDC only provided reports for the 1st 7 days!

Autopsies and reports show there are numerous COVID-19 shot-related injuries happening weeks and months after the injections. The 7.7% reported injuries is only a portion of the adverse events.

There are two lessons. One, at least up until the new administration, nothing the CDC or FDA says, writes, or otherwise claims can be taken at face value.

Two, and more importantly, people are researching, and telling the world the scientific and medical truth about COVID-19 and the cataclysmic response.

And that is reason for hope and even optimism.

Please share and thank you.