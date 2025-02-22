There have been many responses to CBS journalist Margaret Brennans’ claim the Nazis weaponized free speech.

Message to Margaret:

There is no such thing as Nazi or any other government “weaponized free speech.” Government weaponized speech, is called “propaganda”.

The propaganda would quickly die except for journalists like yourself who smother the enlightening truth and further the propaganda by becoming an integral part of the government’s censorship network.

So, when the U.S. government spreads climate, vaccine safety, and mom’s as terrorists propaganda, and you swallow it whole and vomit out the lies while trivializing legitimate opposing facts, guess which historical figures you are emulating.