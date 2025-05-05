Many were shocked when the CDC released its new report showing, in 2022, 1 in 31 children aged 4 and 8 had developed autism, up from 1 in 36 in 2020. In 2000, that figure was less than 1 in 100. Prevalence for boys, according to the release, is an astounding 1 in 20 and in California it’s 1 in 12.5.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., head of HHS calls it a “pandemic running rampant.”

But this is only the beginning of the tragedies facing today’s mothers and children.

CDC Excluded Damning Vaccine-Autism Data

A recently released phone call recording from August 2014 reveals the CDC knew that the MMR vaccine was associated with autism but excluded the information from their report on vaccine safety.

Dr. William Thompson, chief scientist for the CDC at the time analyzed a subset of the agency’s data and discovered that in African-American boys the incidence of autism was higher among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. Rather than investigate further, the CDC dismissed Thompson’s concerns arguing his subset was too small to be of significance.

Thompson disagrees. He reviewed 624 children with autism and 1824 without the condition. “It’s the lowest point in my career that I went along with that paper. I went along with this, we didn’t report significant findings.”

Miscarriages Skyrocket Among mRNA Jabbed Women

Slay News revealed a study by researchers in Spain, showing miscarriages are skyrocketing among women who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The new peer-reviewed study from Spain was led by the internationally renowned Dr. Noelia Rodríguez-Blanco and Dr. Jesús Sánchez-Más. They published the results of their study comparing maternal and neonatal outcomes among Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated pregnant women in the medical journal BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth. Researchers retrospectively examined 156 pregnant women from two public hospitals in the Valencian Community between 2020 and 2022. The study found that among vaccinated women, 5 miscarriages were observed (10.4%) in the first or second trimester, compared to only one miscarriage (2.7%) in the third trimester. By contrast, no miscarriage difference was noted across trimesters among unvaccinated women. The researchers warn that, though derived from a small sample, the unexpectedly high miscarriage risk reported in early pregnancy among “vaccinated” women cannot be dismissed without further research.

Fetal Deaths Explode Following COVID-19 Shots

A 2022 study, ‘COVID-19 Vaccines: The Impact on Pregnancy Outcomes and Menstrual Function’ concluded:

“When normalized by time-available, doses-given, or number of persons vaccinated, all COVID-19 vaccine AEs far exceed the safety signal on all recognized thresholds. These results necessitate a worldwide moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy.”

From the study:

The U.S. baseline rate of fetal death is 5.84 per 1000 births and has minimal variance. The rate dropped from the 2017–2019 aggregate of 5.83 to 5.74 in 2020 despite the COVID-19 caseload; COVID-19 infection clearly did not increase the rate of stillbirth in the U.S. According to the data taken by the whistleblower data directly from the administrative email to the postpartum nursing staff, the stillbirth rate surged to 29.3/1000 (July 2021 and August 2022), the equivalent of 22 stillbirths in one month, based on 9000 births per year in this community. This rise in stillbirth from 5.8/1000 to 29.3/1000 represents 40 standard deviations above the baseline (sigma ~ 0.5/1000 births).

(There was no stillbirth increase during COVID-19. But following introduction of the mRNA the vaccines, the fetal death rate jumped from 5.7/1000 to 29.3/100.)

Canadian mothers fared worse.

Five professionals (two physicians and three doulas) noted an unprecedented 13 stillbirths in a 24-hour period at Lions Gate Hospital in British Columbia.

(Stillbirths in Lions Gate Hospital, British Columbia, November 2021, vs. Baseline)

Successful Conception Falls Among mRNA Vaccinated Women

A large scale study using official Czech data titled, “Rates of Successful Conceptions According to COVID-19 Vaccination,” analyzed over 1.3 million Czech women between the ages of 18 and 39 between January 2021 and December 2022.

The researchers found that “vaccinated” women consistently had lower monthly SC rates, even as they represented the majority of the population by late 2021. In one striking datapoint, when 39% of women had received Covid injections in June 2021, vaccinated women accounted for only 7% of conceptions. The authors call for further research into vaccine batch variability, menstrual cycle alterations, and ovarian biology, especially for mRNA “vaccines” like Pfizer’s injection, which dominated Czech uptake.

Vaccines and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS)

According to a June 2021 analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data, of 2605 infant deaths reported to VAERS from 1990 through 2019, 58 % died within 3 days post-vaccination and 78.3 % died within 7 days post-vaccination.

Of 2605 infant deaths reported to VAERS from 1990 through 2019, 58 % clustered within 3 days post-vaccination and 78.3 % occurred within 7 days post-vaccination.

While this does not prove causation, it confirms that infant deaths tend to occur in temporal proximity to vaccine administration. As the authors state, the data is “highly suggestive of a causal relationship” and requires further study.

Don’t hold your breath for a deeper analysis of the data.

The CDC discounts VAERS as unreliable claiming it overcounts adverse events and fails to prove causality.

Despite legal requests, CD has never provided support for their undercount argument, In fact, Harvard Pilgrim Hospital conducted the most comprehensive analysis of the VAERS system and concluded most vaccine adverse effects are not reported:

“Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.”

It’s true, VAERS does not prove causality. That is what the CDC is supposed to find after delving into the data it has already dismissed. A 2022 report CDC admits they do not monitor VAERS’ safety signals.

There Is No ‘Cause of Death’ Category for Vaccines

If a child has died from the vaccine, good luck finding out.

The WHO lists 130 ways for an infant to die. The CDC uses the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) to categorize these deaths.

When the ICD was revised in 1979—and in subsequent updates to the ICD—all cause-of-death classifications associated with vaccination were eliminated. Since then, medical certifiers have been unable to list vaccination as an official cause of death because the ICD no longer contains a code for that possibility.

SIDS Reclassified Hiding the Severity

Reclassification of SIDS to "suffocation in bed" and "unknown causes" creates the appearance SIDS rates dropped from 61.6 deaths (per 100,000 live births) in 1999 to 50.9 in 2001. The post-neonatal SIDS rate appears to have declined from. However, during this period there was a significant increase in post-neonatal deaths attributed to "suffocation in bed" and "unknown causes." When these sudden unexpected infant deaths are combined with SIDS, the total SIDS rate remains relatively stable, resulting in a non-significant decline.

Of 1048 children who died from SIDS, 13 % expired on the day of vaccination, 51 % died within 3 days, and 75 % died within 7 days. Regarding the full population of 2605 infant deaths reported to VAERS (all mortality), a similar distribution of fatal events post-vaccination was observed.

In a preliminary study of 70 children who died from SIDS, more than two-thirds had received DPT within 21 days prior to death: 13 % died within 24 h, 26 % within 3 days.

A New Vaccine to Protect Kids From Fentanyl OD

In the growing quest to create dependency, rid parents and children of responsibility, while amassing incalculable profits, a $20 million grant from the National Institutes of Health has gone to Boston Children’s Hospital “to develop a fentanyl vaccine. Still in pre-clinical development, the vaccine would protect people from lethal overdoses by blocking fentanyl’s entry into the brain.”

BCH has already conducted in-depth interviews to get public feedback on the new shots. The purpose of the interviews…to craft marketing tactics to foist the profitable vaccines on the public. From BCH:

“The input would help guide communications and educational strategies if a fentanyl vaccine is approved and rolled out.”

Our Kids Don’t Need More Drugs

Methadone was originally confiscated from the Germans after WWII and used to reduce pain. Despite warnings the drug could be addictive, manufacturers continued their push and the U.S. expanded it use to reduce heroine dependency.

According to a CDC study, by 2014 methadone comprised 2% of all opioid pain reliver prescriptions, but was responsible for nearly 1/3 of all opioid deaths.

Like the vaccines, the cure became the problem.

Drugs and vaccines often save lives but are not the wholesale answer to societal perversion and manufactured pandemics. More often they are the cause.

Since the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, manufacturers have virtually no liability for the injuries they foist on our kids and supposed government watchdogs often share in the profits. At the same time our agencies censor information and are dishonest with the public they are appointed and hired to serve.

The biggest danger to our children’s health and well-being is not COVID-19, measles, or bird flu. It is the U.S. government.

It is up to parents to reclaim full rights over our children and raise them to become healthy, critically thinking adults.