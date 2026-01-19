German chemical giant Bayer is attempting to steamroll all 50 states and the federal government into approving a broad liability shield that protects pesticide and herbicide manufacturers from lawsuits…now and into the future.

In TN, HB 809 establishes the liability shield and is set to be voted on in the House Judiciary Committee this Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at noon central time. It has already passed the Senate.

(TENNESSEANS CAN TAKE ACTION TO STOP THIS BILL NOW.)

Bayer manufactures the controversial pesticide Roundup and would like legislators and farmers to believe this bill is solely about that product. In fact, if passed HB 809 provides 100% liability for 15,000 different pesticides and ANY NEW pesticides and herbicides that may be developed in the future.

If this sounds like pharma’s vaccination shield, it is worse! Pfizer was forced to admit their vaccines can harm people. So, while they got a liability shield, in turn Congress established the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. Though it compensates relatively few cases, at least there was an admission of harm.

Not so with Bayer’s HB 809. They use debunked EPA studies to “prove” their products are safe…and the EPA let’s them get away with it!

Then the manufacturers hide behind captured groups like the Farm Bureau and Modern Ag Alliance to claim they care about farmers. But we’ve seen this game before.

It’s up to citizens to stop this erasure of our protections. You can call your legislator and tell them to stop HB 809.

3 STEPS TO CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE:

FIND YOUR HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE AND CONTACT INFO HERE. CHECK THE LIST BELOW TO SEE IF YOUR REPRESENTATIVE IS ON THE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE. If they are not on the committee, call anyway to tell them to stop handing blanket liability to another chemical manufacturer. PLEASE CALL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE NOW TO STOP HB 809 BEFORE IT IS VOTED ON IN COMITTEE.

Special thanks to Karen Bracken of TN Citizens for State Sovereignty for her efforts accumulating the data below to stop this bill!

The Pesticide bill is scheduled for Wednesday, January 21, 2026. They sure made certain this bill was heard early in the session in order to get it passed before real opposition could start. Well we need to surprise them. Call, email and if you can attend the hearing at Cordell Hull, in House Hearing Room #1 please try to do so. The hearing starts at 12pm CT/1pm ET. If you attend you can bring a small hand held sign…..no posts or sticks. There are only 3 bills on the docket so this bill WILL be heard. On Wednesday it either goes 1. to the floor of the full House, 2. is voted down or 3. gets rolled to a future calendar. WE need to make sure option #2 happens. Let them know a YES vote for this bill will mean a NO vote in August when every member of the House will be running in the primary.

Please take 1 min. 45 secs. to view this short video - and of course we are supposed to trust the EPA, right? I think not, they are incompetent and corrupt - VIDEO

Please use this convenient TAKE ACTION from Tennessee Stands to send a message to every member of the Judiciary Committee that will hear this bill on 1/21/26 - TAKE ACTION

Here are the phone numbers for every member of the House Judiciary Committee

Rep. Farmer (chair) 615-741-4419 (R)

Rep. Elaine Davis (vice-chair) 615-741-2287 (R)

Rep. Rebecca Alexander 615-741-2251 (R)

Rep. Fred Atchley 615-741-5981 (R)

Rep. Gino Bulso 615-741-6808 (R)

Rep. Clay Doggett 615-741-7476 (R)

Rep. Rick Eldridge 615-741-6877 (R)

Rep. Johnny Garrett 615-741-3893 (D)

Rep. G. A. Hardaway 615-741-5625 (D)

Rep. Torrey Harris 615-741-2239 (D)

Rep. Gloria Johnson 615-741-2031 (D)

Rep. Kelly Keisling 615-741-6852 (R)

Rep. William Lamberth 615-741-1980 (R)

Rep. Mary Littleton 615-741-7477 (R)

Rep. Jason Powell 615-741-6861 (D)

Rep. Lowell Russell 615-741-3736 (R)

Rep. Gabby Salinas 615-741-1920 (D)

Rep. Rick Scargrough 615-741-4400 (R)

Rep. Tom Stinnett 615-741-3560 (R)

Rep. Chris Todd 615-741-7475 (R)

Rep. Joe Towns 615-741-2189 (D)

Rep. Ron Travis 615-741-1450 (R)

CAUTION! LEGISLATORS HAVE BEEN TOLD THAT AN AMENDMENT TO THE BILL ANSWERS THE PUBLICS’ CONCERNS. THAT IS NOT TRUE. NO AMENDMENT HAS BEEN PRESENTED AS OF THIS WRITING NOR IN TIME FOR THE PUBLIC TO STUDY IT BEFORE THE VOTE.

IF THE PESTICIDES AND OTHER SUBSTANCES WERE AS SAFE AS THE CHEMICAL MANUFACTURERS CLAIM, THERE WOULD BE NO NEED FOR A LIABILITY SHIELD!