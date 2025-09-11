Charlie Kirk’s message of love, moral courage, truth, and conviction defined how he lived and defines the legacy he leaves for all of us to follow.

I have no doubt Turning Point USA will now be stronger than ever standing on the shoulders of heaven’s newest angel.

The insidious leftists from Congress to the legacy media, from NGO’s to entrenched bureaucrats, from academia to the arts, have left a rotting trail of loathing, division, and bloodshed. A trail on which truth speakers fear for their lives, and transit passengers may never come home.

Heroes like Charlie will never be stopped. They only embolden others even more. Now the people must rise and with a single voice say, “We are done. We will take no more.”

Republicans, independents, former Democrats, (because there is no Democratic Party any longer only the putrid cauldron of hollowed out psychopaths) and vote every one of these woke, child maiming, misanthropes out of office and into the black hole of obscurity.