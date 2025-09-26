Medpage Today, a leading health publication recently opined the loss of CDC’s old leaders:

“Chief medical officer, major center directors flee a reeling agency”

They quoted Debra Houry, MD, MPH, former CDC chief medical officer, who said at a press conference “The people deciding vaccine policy for the United States should not be rookies.”

Here’s a look at some of the “experts” who have been deciding vaccine policy before the rookies took over.

‘Expert’ Dr. Susan Monarez

Ex-CDC Director Dr. Susan Monarez claims she was fired for failing to follow RFK, Jr’s directive to terminate a staffer. Monarez says there was no cause to fire the person. At a Senate hearing, in an addeded attempt to discredit Kennedy, she noted he wanted her to approve a new vaccine schedule but provided no data.

Sen. Rand Paul had doubts about Monarez’ claimed reason for refusing to fire the employees. When questioned by Paul, Monarez remained calm, cool, and utterly deceitful.

First he asked if the COVID shots she recommends prevented transmission. Monarez tried to parse her way out of the uncomfortable truth (they neither prevent contracting or transmission of the virus and were never trialed for either) by claiming the shots reduced viral load, and therefore reduced transmission.

“When you have reduced viral load… you will have reduced transmission.” She said.

True, but that’s not stopping transmission. Paul didn’t fall for the sidestep. “But in other words, it DOESN’T prevent transmission. You can still transmit the virus if you’ve had the vaccine,” he clarified.

Paul continued by asking if the COVID vaccine reduces hospitalization of children. Monarez again finessed the truth by saying “It can.”

Paul explained, “No it cannot.” There is no reliable data because, so few children ever faced hospitalization from COVID.

But, he went on, “You find that there is a risk of myocarditis, a significant event [in young men and boys]. It’s somewhere between 6 and 8 in 10,000. But that’s much greater than the risk of hospitalization or death, which are not even measurable because they’re so small.”

Then Paul exposed the real reason Monarez refused to fire the staffers.

“You wouldn’t fire the people who are saying that we have to vaccinate our kids at six months of age. That’s who you refuse to fire.”

Monarez tried to wriggle out of it by talking around the issye:

“So that assertion, is not commensurate with the experience that I had with the individuals who are identified to be fired.”

Fed up, Paul clarified.

“Did any of the people you refused to fire believe that we should change the vaccine schedule and no longer force six-month-old kids to take it?

Monarez was forced to admit,

“Every one of them was adamant we should keep it at six months.”

The evidence shows healthy children do not need the COVID vaccine. You would have to administer nearly 4 million doses to prevent one child from entering the ICU. Studies also show repeated mRNA injections can impair the child’s immune system.

Monarez was willing to place childden at risk by ignoring the adverse effects of the vaccine that outweigh any benefits in favor of continuing the array of unnecessary shots.

That is more than enough reason for her firing.

‘Expert’ Dr. Jake Scott

Jake Scott is an epidemiologist at Stanford and sat on the vaccine advisory board. He is a spokesperson promoting vaccines and particularly the mRNA COVID shots. Scott, resigned in response to the firing of Dr. Monarez and others.



Rarely are these experts challenged by the media. Their degrees and seniority alone are allowed to attest to their excellence. Not so for the leagues of equally qualified experts speaking against the mRNA safety.



Recently Scott was called as a witness before the Senate where he proved his incompetence.



When asked whether childhood vaccines were tested against a proper placebo for use on healthy children, Scott was prepared. He confidently jumped to the vaccine’s defense by presenting 661 studies showing they were tested against a placebo.



Then the embarrassment hit. Attorney Aaron Siri, explained:

567 of those studies had nothing not do with childhood vaccines.

70 of the studies did not involve healthy children. “For example, trials of HIV-positive adults.” Irrelevant to the safety of childhood vaccines.

Of the remaining 24, 21 used substances for the control group that either weren’t inert or weren’t licensed in the U.S. “For example, a Chinese flu shot.” Siri said.

As for the final 3 studies:

One was a trial for the chickenpox vaccine in which the control group received an injection with neomycin , an antibiotic eliminating any possibility of a control group. “Neomycin used topically can cause issues, let alone injected,” he said.

The second trial was for a Gardasil 4 vaccine. Nearly all of the women and girls in the control group were given an aluminum adjuvant injection. The rest of the control group received “everything in the vial” except the antigen and the aluminum — “which included L-histidine , polysorbate 80 , sodium borate, yeast protein.”

The third trial was for a Gardasil 9 vaccine. The women and girls in the control group were given a saline solution — “but they only got it if they first got three doses of Gardasil 4,” Siri said.

“The result is there’s zero trials — zero — which were relied upon in this list of 661 to license a routine injected vaccine on the CDC schedule that included a placebo,” he said.

Scott was forced to admit, “We haven’t even conducted the full analysis yet. … This is a work in progress.”

Watch the interaction here:

It didn’t stop there.

Under questioning from Sen. Ron Johnson, it became apparent Dr. Scott knew even less about the mRNA vaccines he advocates. After several inane responses, he goes silent.

‘Expert’ Dr. Demetre Daskalakis

Dr. Daskalakis is an infectious disease physician and outspoken LGBTQ+ activist who was selected by the Biden administration in 2022 as the deputy coordinator for the WH Monkeypox response. Monkey pox was a worldwide disease that primarily affected sexually active gay men.

Recently Dr. Daskalakis has been making the talk show rounds attempting to discredit RFK Jr’s moves to place tighter restrictions on vaccine approvals and use.

“Their desire to please a political base,” wrote Daskalakis in his resignation letter, “will result in death and disability of vulnerable children and adults.”

Much of the controversy is around the Hepatitis B vaccine Daskalakis insists should be given to newborns.

Some background:

Hepatitis B is an infection frequently found among men who have sex with men, especially with multiple sex partners, transgenders, and people who inject drugs or share needles. The Hep B vaccine was created to address this issue, but when uptake in this community failed, in 1991, the CDC recommended it be added to infant vaccination schedules.

Dr. Daskalakis’ zealous promotion overlooked several key points:

At birth, infants lack an immune system that can mount a proper antibody response to the vaccine.

Hepatitis B is spread by blood-to-blood or fluid to fluid contact (e.g., sharing heroin needles or having unprotected sex), both are very unlikely to happen in early childhood.

The hepatitis B vaccine typically only lasts for around 6-7 years (estimates vary). By the time child reaches an age where they may need the vaccine it has already waned.

While pregnant mothers can pass the virus to their children, there is no medical reason to give newborns Hepatitis B vaccine if the mother is not infected. All mothers who deliver in a hospital are tested for hepatitis B.

There is simply no reason to require the Hepatitis B vaccine for all infants. Yet by injecting them, infants unecessarily face the same unwanted adverse risks inherent in all vaccines.

The more these experts are grilled, the more they dissemble and prove to the world, they are the source of disinformation.

‘Expert’ Monarez finesses words to make vaccines appear more effective than they are. ‘Expert’ Scott tosses out data without reading or understanding it. ‘Expert’ Daskalakis is so obsessed with getting vaccines into children’s arms he ignores whether they are necessary and the harms they present.

These are the people that were making vaccine decusions for millions of Americans.

Yes, Medpage, the agency is reeling and for a good reason. It’s not because ‘experts’ like this are leaving, it’s because they didn’t leave soon enough.