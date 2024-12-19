Congress’ greedy theft of American’s hard work has to stop somewhere.

Congress wants to go home, but first wants a raise, more insane “pandemic preparedness”, (how’s that last one work out?) and to refund the federal censorship structure. Tell them “no.”

Call and tell your representatives to reject Johnson’s spending bill. Their numbers are here.

Congress has known about the Dec 20 deadline since they created it in late September. There's no reason why this couldn't have gone through the standard process, instead of being rushed to a vote right before Congressmen want to go home for the holidays. The urgency is 100% manufactured & designed to avoid serious public debate.

The bill could have easily been under 20 pages. Instead, there are dozens of unrelated policy items crammed into the 1,547 pages of this bill. There's no legitimate reason for them to be voted on as a package deal by a lame-duck Congress. 72 pages worth of “Pandemic Preparedness and Response” policy; renewal of the much-criticized "Global Engagement Center," a key player in the federal censorship state; 17 different pieces of Commerce legislation; paving the way for a new football stadium in D.C.; a pay raise for Congressmen & Senators and making them eligible for Federal Employee Health Benefits. It's indefensible to ram these measures through at the last second without debate.

