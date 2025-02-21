On February 19, the CDC in a statement of the blindingly obvious changed its guidelines to recognize there are only 2 sexes.

“This administration is bringing back common sense and restoring biological truth to the federal government,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “The prior administration’s policy of trying to engineer gender ideology into every aspect of public life is over.”

In case you weren’t sure what those sexes are, the agency spells it out…

Definitions in HHS’ guidance include:

Sex : A person’s immutable biological classification as either male or female.

Female: is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing eggs (ova).

Male: is a person of the sex characterized by a reproductive system with the biological function of producing sperm.

Woman: an adult human female.

Girl: a minor human female.

Man: an adult human male.

Boy: a minor human male.

Mother: a female parent.

Father: a male parent.

Also on February 19 the HHS assistant secretary cancelled the CDC’s radio and social media “Wild to Mild” ad campaign targeting pregnant women and parents with young children.

RFK wants the agency to re-focus on promoting “informed consent” so parents can choose their own vaccines as opposed to pushing products.

The CDC’s own data shows the flu vaccines range from 19% to 54% effective at preventing the flu. But the agency maintains, even if the vaccines do not prevent the flu, they reduce its severity.

When asked to support this claim, the best the CDC could come up with was 4 studies written by their own employees!

In another unusual move the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) announced they are postponing their February 26th meeting to give the public time to comment.

The ACIP makes recommendations for the use of vaccines to the CDC Director, a critical topic given the multiple controversial vaccines now recommended for children and the general public. Typically these meetings are preceded by a comment period. Because of website changes, the online comment forms were not available. Still the ACIP was forging ahead with their meeting. It appears RFK, Jr. hit the brakes.

Dr. Helen K. Talbot, chair of the ACIP committee, said that the members had not been notified of a postponement and were curious as to whether the meeting would happen.

The public comment period had been scheduled for February 3-17, but RFK learned via a letter signed by over 50 medical experts and associations that the portal was down. That’s when the ACIP meeting was postponed.

The new comment period will be announced after the ACIP meeting dates are reset. The CDC’s website has updated meeting dates and explains how to submit public comments.