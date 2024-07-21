Joe Biden finally dropped out of the race and endorsed V.P. Harris as has been predicted for months by the “conspiracy theorists.” It is unlikely the move was altruistic.

What's notable is what did not happen.

There is little doubt had President Biden skipped the Trump public debate the same media and politicians calling for his withdrawal would be declaring Joe “sharp as a tack.”

Celebrities, politicians, even newscaster Chuck Todd have admitted they have known for up to 2 years Biden was unfit to run for another 4 years, let alone the mental disaster he has been for nearly his entire presidency.

His incapacity was an “inside” secret nearly anyone who ever interacted with the President knew, yet denied.

The grandiosity of the deceipt from the NYT, CNN, et al, Obama, Schumer, Harris and the battalion of hideous Washington insiders belies a calculated disregard and contempt for those that voted them into public office. Unsatisfied merely canonizing falsehoods, they collaborated to strangle truth in the name of public protection. There is not an innocent among them.

And what of Jill Biden? Her insatiable celebrity appetite dismissed the nation, and superceded any sense of compassion for the equally bankrupt marionette she called POTUS.

There is a truism in business that like a tuning fork, the pitch set by the leader of a company sets the tone for the entire organization. Governments are no different.

The president and advisors are the “CEOs” that define the top cabinets, bureaucracies, direction of our military, our responses to illness, science, climate, agriculture, immigration, and education. They plot the course for laws, federal agencies, and regulatory actions.

The capacity for deception appears limitless. The question becomes, what else are they capable of.

With election November closing in, the global scope of the fraud should alert all Americans we can trust nothing that comes out of the U.S. government or allied media. Lies are their stock and trade, fabrications the essence of their power.

Democrat or Republican, our biggest challenge is discovering truth. With so many in DC who care little for us, the best way to make that discovery is by clearing the air of our differences, finding which ends we all desire, and working together.

Impossible? Maybe. But if we all knew where we are headed, those differences could quickly disappear.