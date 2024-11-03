Photo: “Secure” drop box.

John Anthony

No matter what you think of 2024 election security, when it comes to voter fraud, there is one doctrine. Cheaters get caught or they get better. So far, no one is in jail.

As a result, on election day, we must have the greatest turnout in U.S. history and we must trumpet the loudly truth until January 20th, 2025 and beyond.

In a survey of mail-in voters more then 20% admitted committing fraud during the 2020 election. Another poll shows 62% are concerned about cheating in the 2024 election cycle.

When our watchdog and legal systems fail, the illegitimate are seated. They pass laws and establish state-influenced networks to make the next steal wider yet harder to prove.

The good news is thousands of dedicated campaign workers and observers supported by cadres of attorneys will make it easier to detect and address blatant cheating.

Many proposed early voting to undermine past opposition efforts. Others note this just gives cheaters more time to determine the number of votes needed for a steal. Still others that early voting cannibalizes voters for election day.

Though all are true, no matter when you vote, cheaters find ways to cheat. That is why we must have massive numbers of early voters and again on election day. There is another reason we need record-breaking voter numbers.

Proving voter fraud in a court of law is a titanic challenge.

Following the 2020 election there were 93 election-related lawsuits. Less than 1/3 were decided on the merits of the case. Of those Trump won 50% of his cases and GOP plaintiffs won 24 out of 32 or 75% of the cases decided on merits. The balance of cases were dismissed for technicalities and filing issues.

The media and fact checkers spread the false story that dismissal was proof the elections were secure.

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson details 3 other challenges in proving election fraud.

The allegedly cheated candidate has no power to collect evidence in the time frame required. In 2020, the media and courts required Trump to present “proof” of cheating within days. This was an impossible bar to meet, of course, since Trump had no immediate authority to collect evidence, access voting data and ballots, issue subpoenas, or force depositions of witnesses with information. Additionally, the allegedly cheated candidate has no investigative infrastructure funded and in place to mount a comprehensive election challenge.

Although prosecutors do have investigative authority, there is no remedy if those prosecutors are politically conflicted or simply oppose the candidate making the claim of cheating. They may conduct a biased investigation or none at all. There’s no independent body for the candidate to appeal to for a fair inquiry.

Even assuming a fair investigation were to be launched, the undertaking would be a massive endeavor, encompassing a number of precincts, cities and states. Evidence could include surveillance video, precinct data, ballots, voting machines and software, witness interviews, cell phone data, and chain of custody documents. Election fraud investigations take at least months, and often years. By the time fraud is unearthed and proven in a national election, it would be far too late to change the course of history.

Winning at the polls can only happen if we get others to join us. That comes from sharing the truth about our economy, the border, and especially the mythical ‘insurrection.’

It is clear that if Trump wins, Democrats, who have challenged every major election since 2000, can use the 14th amendment to attempt to claim he is an insurrectionist and refuse to certify his election.

Finding the truth to share is an increasing challenge even for the diligent researchers.

The internet is being ‘cleansed’ of documentation damaging to the official narratives. As you read this Trump is being demonized daily and Harris elevated to ‘sainthood’ through disinformation and a scrubbing that is rendering the internet a government managed domain.

On October 8, 2024 Archive.org, the only source on the entire World Wide Web that mirrors content in real time was hit with a massive Denial of Service attack (DDOS) that took down and nearly terminated the service. Today it is only partially restored.

This service enabled us to see the definition changes the CDC made to the terms ‘vaccine,’ ‘vaccination,’ and ‘natural immunity’ that enabled the errant agency to claim the vaccines were more effective than the data reveal.

Jeffery Tucker notes that shortly before the Archive.org crash, Google discontinued their cache service that offered a cached version of the link you desired.

Together these two services represented the only available cached pages for the internet and both were disabled weeks before the most important election in memory.

Whether these events are coincidental or intentional you’ll have to decide. Either way, they make it tougher to separate reality from government propaganda we need to expose.

Vote, get record numbers to the polls on election day to vote, and let everyone know the truth. Together we can restore our Founders' vision.








