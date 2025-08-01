Recently released CDC data shows kindergarten vaccination rates are down slightly (95% to 92.5%) from the prior year. Days prior to the release, the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a statement mandating that all children from day care through school be vaccinated. While termed a ‘recommendation’, policymakers made it clear failure to be vaccinated would result in exclusion from daycare, public school, sports and other related activities.

The AAP Wants To Tell You Which Religious Beliefs To Ignore

The Academy notably singles out religious exemptions as a contributor to the falling vaccine rates. The organization goes so far as to school parents with these exemptions in the correct interpretation of the bible.

From the AAP statement:

“Among the major world religious traditions, none include scriptural or doctrinal guidelines that preclude adherents from being vaccinated.”

The statement continues with its condescending dismissal of religious beliefs as merely traditions or doctrines independent of scriptures:

“ Just as with other types of doctrines, those related to vaccines might even be developed by small communities or individuals in ways that are completely independent from antecedent scriptural or doctrinal traditions but are, nonetheless, thought of as “religious” commitments by those who hold them.”

They conclude the issue of what is or is not a religious exemption, and who may or may not qualify, is so complex it is more important to place the welfare of the community first and deny the requests.

According to the AAP, non-medical exemptions “erode the safety of school environments, and heterogeneous implementation of these policies across states and locales creates a confusing legal environment for children, parents, and pediatricians.”

Beyond the unconstitutional sidelining of a family’s religious values, there is a growing concern over the true benefits and harm vaccines cause.

The 1986 National Childhood Vaccination Injury Act that provided pharmaceutical manufacturers immunity from prosecution for adverse effects of their products also required HHS to present congress with biannual reports on improvements of vaccine safety.

In a 2018 court case brought by The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), HHS was forced to admit they had never provided congress with a single progress report in over 30 years.

The same firm dived into the licensing procedures for multiple vaccines on the early childhood schedule. Their research revealed that none of the listed vaccines the CDC recommends for routine injections had received FDA licensing based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial.

While it’s true there were some placebo controlled trials on the list, none utilized the traditionally required long term to measure safety and efficacy. The controversial COVID-19 vaccine, now on the childhood schedule, had a brief trial of just 6 months when the Pfizer abruptly unblinded the study to allow the public to have access to the product. Subsequent post-authorization data reveal there were more than 42,000 serious adverse effects and 1223 recipients died from the COVID-19 vaccine within the first 90 days of distribution.

Epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher, MPH details 4 studies that reveal the extent of harm done to children through hyper-vaccinations.

N = 666 homeschool children (39% unvaccinated)

Design: Cross-sectional study via anonymous online survey of homeschool mothers in four U.S. states (FL, LA, MS, OR)

Data Collected: Vaccination status, physician-diagnosed illnesses, medication use, and health services

Analysis: Chi-square tests, odds ratios, and logistic regression

Key Findings – Increased Risks in Vaccinated Children

Overall Increased Risks

Any chronic illness: OR 2.4 ( 140% increased risk , p < 0.001)

Any neurodevelopmental disorder (NDD – learning disability, ADHD, or ASD): OR 3.7 ( 270% increased risk , p < 0.001)

Vaccinated preterm children & NDD: OR 6.6 (560% increased risk, p < 0.001)

Neurodevelopmental Disorders (NDDs)

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD): OR 4.2 ( 320% increased risk , p = 0.013)

Learning disability: OR 5.2 ( 420% increased risk , p = 0.003)

ADHD: OR 4.2 (320% increased risk, p = 0.013)

Chronic Illnesses

Allergic rhinitis: OR 30.1 ( 2,910% increased risk , p < 0.001)

Other allergies: OR 3.9 ( 290% increased risk , p < 0.001)

Eczema (atopic dermatitis): OR 2.9 (190% increased risk, p = 0.035)

Acute Respiratory & Ear Infections

Otitis media (ear infections): OR 3.8 ( 280% increased risk , p < 0.001)

Pneumonia: OR 5.9 (490% increased risk, p = 0.001)

Medical Interventions & Medication Use

Antibiotic use (past 12 months): OR 2.4 ( 140% increased risk , p < 0.001)

Allergy medication use: OR 21.5 ( 2,050% increased risk , p < 0.001)

Fever medication use: OR 4.6 ( 360% increased risk , p < 0.001)

Doctor visits for illness (past year): OR 3.0 ( 200% increased risk , p < 0.001)

Hospitalization (one or more nights): OR 1.8 ( 80% increased risk , p = 0.012)

Ventilation ear tubes: OR 8.0 (700% increased risk, p = 0.018)

N = 2,047 children (52% male), with 30.9% unvaccinated by age 1.

Design: Cohort study using electronic medical records (EMRs) from three pediatric medical practices in the U.S.

Data Collected: Vaccination status (vaccinated before 1 year vs. unvaccinated), physician-diagnosed conditions (ICD-9/ICD-10 codes).

Analysis: Conditional logistic regression stratified by medical practice, birth year, and gender; odds ratios (ORs) with 95% confidence intervals (CI), p-values < 0.05 considered significant.

Key Findings – Increased Risks in Vaccinated Children

Developmental Delays

Overall developmental delay: OR 2.18 ( 118% increased risk , p = 0.0001)

Developmental delay in females: OR 3.10 ( 210% increased risk , p = 0.0068)

Developmental delay in males: OR 1.92 ( 92% increased risk , p = 0.0054)

Increasing risk with older age cut-offs: 6 months: OR 1.95 ( 95% increased risk ) 12 months: OR 2.18 ( 118% increased risk ) 18 months: OR 2.92 ( 192% increased risk ) 24 months: OR 3.51 ( 251% increased risk )



Asthma & Respiratory Conditions

Asthma (overall): OR 4.49 ( 349% increased risk , p = 0.0002)

Asthma in males: OR 6.89 ( 589% increased risk , p = 0.0015)

Asthma diagnosed after 5 years: OR 4.93 (393% increased risk, p = 0.0026)

Ear Infections

Overall ear infection risk: OR 2.13 ( 113% increased risk , p < 0.0001)

Ear infections in females: OR 2.20 ( 120% increased risk , p < 0.0001)

Ear infections in males: OR 2.07 ( 107% increased risk , p < 0.0001)

Ear infections diagnosed after 5 years: OR 2.49 (149% increased risk, p < 0.0001)

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Overall gastrointestinal disorder risk: Not statistically significant (p = 0.17)

Gastrointestinal disorder in highest vaccine dose quartile: OR 4.03 ( 303% increased risk , p = 0.003)

Gastrointestinal disorder diagnosed after 5 years: OR 2.48 (148% increased risk, p = 0.045)

Exactly how many lives were saved or lost from vaccines is hotly debated. The good news is as the public gains more transparency into the vaccine approval process, the myriad falsehoods, and conflicts of interest, the closer we are to uncovering what really is safe and effective.