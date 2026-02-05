From Nicholas Hulscher, MPH

Just 6 days after the landmark $2million jury award to Fox Varian, two of the most influential medical organizations in the United States have just shifted course on pediatric gender surgeries — and the timing is notable.

This week, the American Medical Association (AMA) endorsed delaying gender-affirming surgeries until adulthood, just one day after the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) recommended postponing breast/chest, genital, and facial surgeries until at least age 19. While framed as recommendations rather than binding clinical guidelines, the signal is unmistakable: irreversible surgical alteration of minors is facing growing resistance.

