During the COVID-19 event, the CDC and FDA were some of the top disinformation spreaders that terrified and divided Americans. Their policies led to joblessness, shutdowns, educational failures, asocial culturalization, and family grief.

The agency lies were non-stop.

The mRNA injections did not stop infection, the spread, nor were they long lasting or superior to natural immunity. The PCR test was nothing more than a repurposed laboratory process that had limited ability to distinguish the actual SARS2 virus from other artifacts in your blood.

Death claims were inflated, the injections’ damage deflated, CDC’s own records hidden, rigorous data dismissed, biased studies promoted in their weekly MMWR, propaganda jetted through the medical community, and the public hoodwinked into believing their genetic concoction was the only way to counter an infection barely worse then a seasonal flu.

Their exaggerated boondoggle is finally catching up with them.

According the the WSJ:

The White House is working on an executive order to fire thousands of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services workers, according to people familiar with the matter. Under the order, the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health agencies would have to cut a certain percentage of employees. The order could come as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said, after workers have an opportunity to take a buyout. The terms of the order haven’t been finalized, however, and the White House could still decide against going forward with the plans. The job cuts under consideration would affect the Department of Health and Human Services, which employs more than 80,000 people and includes the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in addition to the FDA and CDC.

