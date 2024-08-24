While announcing the suspension of his campaign, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. explains why he made that decision and left the Democratic Party. He makes clear, Republicans too, have eroded American’s health culture. Our nation is desperate for unity and now is the time for people to unite.
This is not party against party, but the American people against an out of control government.
I agree. There was more specific substance in his speech than anything I’ve heard from platitude-spouting, vague sloganeering Dems for years.