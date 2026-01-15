In 2024 75 million votes were counted for a Border Czar that couldn’t figure out why illegals crossed an open border and a crooked governor that expedited the theft of billions in aid intended for children.

Where these votes came from is not hard to imagine. Some were genuinely convinced this dim and corrupt duo were a desirable option. Many were likely stolen ballots.

Thankfully this Marxist team was stopped in 2024. But America is on the verge of allowing what happened in 2020 to happen again.

Investigations into that election revealed rampant irregularities. One in 5 voters even admitted to committing fraud. Whistleblowers who uncovered the theft were censored or jailed. The steal failed in 2024 because of the “too big to rig” momentum of a fed up and electrified electorate.

Today those who brought us skyrocketing food and energy prices, poverty, personal indebtedness, doctored crime stats, government propaganda, censorship, wars, division, hatred, violence, more drugs, more trafficking, more neighborhood terrorism, and a weaponized justice system are electrified to retake the house and senate and turn progress 180 degrees. But we can stop them.

America is finally on an upward path that should have been taken 50 years ago.

It is up to those who understand the truth of the attacks on our christian founding, economy, individual rights, and culture to recharge to levels beyond 2024 and win sweeping victories across our nation this November.

It’s up to ‘we the people’ because despite the investigations and talk, little has been done to prevent mass cheating for this November.

Lex Green explained how there is no serious effort to secure U.S. elections and ‘stop the steal’.

As of this report, there is no real serious effort underway to secure U.S. Elections from fraud in the upcoming 2026 mid-term elections. The Democrat Party is doing everything it can to keep all methods of election fraud in place. Meanwhile, The Republican Party isn’t doing anything real to stop them!

Primary Methods of Election Fraud

Unsecure mail-in voting

Unsecure ballot harvesting

Fraudulent Internet Connectivity for electronic vote manipulation

Fraudulent “Smart-Matic” Election software

Illegal alien voting

Fake or No Voter ID (issued by DMV)

Provisional balloting

Ballot box stuffing

Foreign intervention in the Election Systems

Fraudulent tabulation software programming

Fraudulent voter rolls

Fraudulent Election Oversight

Blue State refusal of election audits

This is not any attempt to prevent any legal American Elector from voting. It’s an attempt to make certain that only legal American Electors are voting!

Working with socialist and communist regimes around the globe, the Democrat Party has perfected the art of Election Fraud over the years, especially since Obama 2008. Talk about “Voter ID” is a complete joke, as no one can figure out what is an adequate form of voter ID, since most states issue IDs to illegal aliens these days! The Biden Administration was even registering “illegals” for Federal Benefits, including Social Security numbers! Obama used three forged fake “certifications of live birth” to gain access to the Oval Office.

GO HERE to check current Voter ID requirements for your state. In every case, it’s a sad and self-defeating joke!

Because democrats have made such a complete mess of election procedures in the USA, there’s only one way I know of to STOP ELECTION FRAUD!

Before you say it…let me state for the record that I don’t care whether it’s democrats, republicans, independents or any other voting bloc cheating… I WANT IT ALL STOPPED!

An “unverifiable election” is not a “certifiable election”

States are responsible for holding legal, legitimate, and transparent elections. Before any State can have the results of their elections “certified and counted,” they will have to provide absolute “verification” that no fraudulent activities were present in their elections.

This means that every step of the election process, from voter rolls, election software in use, to balloting, tabulation, and internet foreign intervention must be “auditable” by Federal authorities to make certain that all Federal Election Laws are complied with, and that no fraud is present, before any State Election Results will be “certified and counted.”

Instead of chasing our tails trying to continue catching and exposing the fraud after the fact, we can simply prevent fraud from having any impact by not “certifying” results until after all election procedures have been properly “verified.”

Yes, this could end up “disenfranchising” all voters within any State which does not operate “verifiable and certifiable” elections. But it isn’t the Federal government or legitimate American citizens who will be “disqualifying” election results for an entire State, it’s the State officials who will be responsible for “disenfranchising” their legitimate voters by operating illegitimate elections.

There are far too many widespread election fraud procedures in place to deal with them one-by-one in all fifty states.

The best solution is to make NO STATE RESULTS qualified unless and until election procedures can be verified as legal and legitimate.

It cannot continue to be up to decent honest people to live with the results of fraudulent elections. The responsibility and consequences for election fraud must be placed upon all responsible for committing that fraud, State Officials.

Until we do this, there’s no stopping the election fraud… Voter ID won’t do it. Millions of illegals have the same ID you and I do now!

