We, the people have allowed every branch, agency, and department in Washington DC to putrefy into a cesspool of gangsterism. We now want Trump to clean it up.

There are 5 steps he can take to destroy and replace this uncontrollable, self-replicating hydra. We must secure elections, seal the border, terminate government censorship, de-politicize the DOJ, and jumpstart middle class jobs. These 5 linked corrections will affect every crevice of government from property rights and agriculture, to climate, energy, education, healthcare, the economy, and justice. These issues can be resolved together, and Trump’s team may be one of the few groups in history that can manage the task.

Let’s look at the five.

Our elections must be secured.

Trump saw what happened in 2020 and knew the only way to beat the cheat was to outrun it with legal votes. ‘Too big to rig’ worked. It secured the presidency and both Congressional chambers. But in 2024, the cheating never stopped and unless eradicated, will be worse by 2026.

Judges overrode legislatures, election boards ignored laws, machines flipped votes, illegals voted, ballots were mass-mailed, and election officials were caught cheating. This doesn’t approach the government, tech, and media meddling designed to persuade voters to keep the hoodlums in power.

Pennsylvania officials openly bragged about defying voter laws. It is estimated at least 4 Senate and more House seats were stolen.

One-day voting, chain of custody, and a limited window for counting must be returned. Americans have forgotten that voting is more than ‘civic duty.’ It is one of the few tools we have to control our constitutional republic and those in public office. To set a single day aside out of every 2 years is a small price to sustain our primacy. Children and adults must relearn what our constitution means. Education is part of securing voter integrity.

Secure borders and deport worst first.

America is occupied by Mideast terrorist cells that crossed individually, then reformed inside our borders, gang members, cartel thugs, drug, and human traffickers that have been dispersed into our communities nationwide. Migrant gangs are growing stronger and bolder. The Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is now reported in cities across the United States and in every major city in Tennessee.

As you would expect, crime is rising, but by excluding the worst crime-ridden cities and not following illegals’ activities, FBI reports mislead the public into believing Americans are safer than we are.

Trump must finish the wall and stem the influx of illegals. Track and deport those who endanger our citizens on a worst first basis. Rescind Kamala Harris “Call to Action” that increased the flow of illegals and expose funding organizations including Chobani, Harvard, Mastercard, Microsoft, and the World Economic Forum. Defund the UN and UN-funded non-profits that are partners in this illegal border insurrection.

End government originated and/or sponsored censorship.

Federal agencies routinely lie, skew studies, and doctor the data they release to the public. There is little government’s ‘experts’ say that can be believed. Our Department of Homeland Security is at the center of coordinating censorship activities between federal agencies, social media, universities, legacy media, “fact” checkers, and internationally.

Our government awards billions in contracts to censorship cartels around the world.

The WH and the FBI pressured big tech outlets to censor critics, pharma provides up to 70% of the ad revenues to major news outlets who bury uncomplimentary information.

Health and Human Services (HHS) is worse.

For decades the CDC and FDA have mislead consumers about vaccines by burying or redacting critical information.

Health and humans services uses AI to “inoculate” social media users against vaccine information that counters the government stance.

The largest COVID-19 vaccine autopsy study to-date, linking COVID-19 vaccines to death was censored twice before being republished.

This initiative too must include education. With its far reach and cloak of legitimacy, many Americans still rely on government experts and legacy media. Critical thinking should be encouraged in schools and the public made aware of the importance of seeking alternative sources and opinions to make informed decisions.

We will never get everyone to think critically, but we can get enough to end government censorship.

Dismantle and rebuild the DOJ and end lawfare.

Our fabled Department of Justice is now a rat’s nest of vengeance, protectionism, and political persecutions.

While COVID exposed the deception of our health agencies, the Biden laptop, January 6th riots, and the legal attacks on former President Trump unmasked a perverted justice system more interested in cementing power than protecting the law-abiding.

The falsehood claiming Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation originated with the White House and several of the 51 intelligence who supported the lie had already seen proof of Hunter’s ownership.

The FBI continues to stonewall investigations into the events of January 6 th and lie about the events. The original J6 committee destroyed critical documents, refused to hear witnesses with exculpatory evidence, suppressed exonerating evidence, and stacked the committee with anti-Trump members.

In the Florida documents case, prosecutor Jack Smith was guilty of coordinating a political case with the White House, lying to the court, and tampering with evidence making it harder for defense to prove Trump’s innocence. Similarly, prosecutor Fani Willis was found colluding with the J6 committee.

The daughter of New York Judge Engeron who is hearing a civil case against Trump was fund-raising off the proceedings.

Prosecutor Alvin Bragg relied on a convoluted entanglement of federal and state law and speculation to spin a case that was previously rejected.

It’s not just Trump under attack by our uncontrolled justice system. The FBI lists patriot groups, and pro-life organizations as terrorist groups and considers “radical-traditionalist Catholic ideology” as a potential security threat.

Lawfare, the distorted use of our legal system to attempt to delegitimize or incapacitate a political opponent is a tactic you would expect to see in Stalin’s Moscow Trials or Germany’s Ministry of State Security, (Stasi) after WWII.

In addition to rebuilding the DOJ from the ground up, the American people must be made aware of the depth of its corruption. Eliminating censorship and bringing truth and transparency to government will make it possible to waken more Americans and begin to restore faith in our justice system.

Jumpstart middle class jobs.

The middle class is the backbone of America’s economy and property rights are the backbone of the middle class. For decades both have been under attack by our government using federal regulations, subsidies, and grants to limit property ownership in the name of climate change, DEI, social equity, and community health.

Nowhere was this clearer than during the COVID pandemic when small businesses were forced to closed and 800,000 never re-opened.

Under the CARES Act, initially small businesses navigated a lengthy process to collect non-payable business loans. Many could not afford the wait. Other owners distrusted the government’s programs and stayed away. Though they make up more than half of the U.S. economy, less than 20% of the relief package was allocated to small businesses. Most of the money went to large well-connected companies. In short the CARES Act was a massive transfer of wealth from the middle class to the wealthy.

Most of the jobs touted by the Biden administration skipped over the American middle class and instead went to foreign born people living in the country and government hires.

Our government fully supports the United Nations and its partner the World Economic Forum. When WEF says, “you will own nothing and be happy,” they are talking about transforming the middle class into a permanent renter class. We can change this.

A small business solution

As Veny Musum author of the “The 3rd Way - Building Inclusive Capitalism” points out, the problem with capitalism is there are not enough capitalists. Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) enable workers to share a portion of the capital of the businesses where they work. Democrats and Republicans have praised the program that offers tax incentives to businesses in opportunity zones who establish ESOPs for their employees. President Reagan was an active supporter of the program because it provides short- and long-term wealth accumulation for workers, job stability for workers and employers, while creating substantial tax incentives and reducing the wage gap.

Trump must work with Congress to develop incentives that will increase opportunities for small business owners and their workers while strengthening our middle class.

The entire government apparatus has been heisted to entrench the wealth and power of a handful of insiders that claim to work on our behalf. Our government has used the taxes we pay and the debts they incurred and dumped on our children, to silence, infantilize, and enslave the public.

Each of these 5 areas must be accompanied by education to assure the programs’ success and Americans’ return to freedom. Trump, one of the world’s best marketers can use those skills to engage more people in the new revolution.

It’s unlikely anyone, even a Trump will repeat the magic of 2024. By making the right moves now, we won’t need magic next election day.