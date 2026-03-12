The Truth Monster

The Truth Monster

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
27m

After the obviously-fake convid psyop, the MSM is now overdoing it, but it has no choice. They usually use limited hangouts in order to regain some of the public trust, but they are not even bothering with that, only employ the numbers game:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-numbers-game-how-numbers-are

Still, measles is part of the "madical" red herrings and it's needed for further "vaccines"...

Chances are, measles is a stage of development, when the gut flora is admitting new bacterial strains, so it's NOT an infection (infection is usually a cover term for poisonings, anyway):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-symbiotic-human-body

Reply
Share
1 reply by TruthMonster - by John Anthony
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Anthony · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture