The Senate tirade against RFK Jr is exposing the contempt DC insiders and their media arm hold for the American people. The sickening Dem leadership display in the RFK Jr committee hearing is about the establishment clinging to their power and money while Americans get sicker. They don’t care.

Kennedy brings sunlight, accountability, and a genuine concern for Americans.

CALL YOUR SENATORS AND TELL THEM WE WANT RFK JR APPROVED.

We know…

The CDC lied when they said the COVID injections “stop the spread.”

They lied when they said COVID was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

They lied when they said a positive PCR result positively meant you had COVID.

They lied when they said that the 6-foot social distance rule was “science.”

They hid their internal data showing nearly 8% of all COVID injected missed work or school or had to be hospitalized following the jab.

The lied when they said the VAERS system that captures vaccine side-effects overcounts events.

They lied when they said they had proof it was safe to take the COVID, Flu and RSV shots together.

The FDA and CDC intentionally misled Americans with the 95% effective figure that only applied in a controlled environment.

The system is out of control and needs the transparency and rigorous testing before approval that RFK Jr brings.

CALL YOUR SENATORS NOW.

This is the putrid system they want to protect:

The United States has the lowest average life expectancy of any industrialized nation. (OECD 2022)

The United States has the highest rate of chronic disease among industrialized nations. (Commonwealth Fund International 2020)

And the highest rate of infant and maternal deaths. (OECD Health Statistics 2022)

Tell your senators we want RFK Jr confirmed. We need our families’ health back.

CALL YOUR SENATORS HERE.