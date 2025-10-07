When HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. released the CDC’s updated Childhood Immunization Schedule old guard medical professionals went nuts.

22 groups have called for RFK, Jr to resign over “safety” concerns and now 2 more organizations have joined.

From NPR:

Two psychiatry organizations — the Southern California Psychiatry Society and the recently formed grassroots Committee to Protect Public Mental Health — have released statements saying that the actions of the leader of the Department of Health and Human Services have increased stigma, instilled fear and hurt access to mental health and addiction care.

These, the same groups that adopted the useless masking comedy, the unscientific 6-foot social distancing rule, and the collapsing mRNA ‘safe and effective’ narrative suddenly are “committed to evidence-based care.”

“As physicians committed to evidence-based care, we are alarmed by the direction of HHS under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr,” the Committee to Protect Public Mental Health said in a statement.

This despite the emerging evidence the vaccines were often tested for a matter of days before approval and HHS has failed to file a single legally required vaccine improvement report to congress in over 30 years.

These are the doctors who support gender surgeries even knowing transgenders face twice the odds of early death.

These self-righteous organizations rushing to our children’s defense, believe blocking their natural maturation processes, mutilating their organs, and changing boys’ and girls’ pronouns is “healthcare.” Excuse me, “gender care.” A dangerous procedure even the UN in its own tortuous, politically correct way have rejected.

These organizations are now struggling to hold onto the failed status quo.

Sorry doctors, Americans have had decades of your arrogance masked as “expertise” that has resulted in sicker children and a nation in health decline.

RFK, Jr. brings the science, common sense, and transparency our country needs.