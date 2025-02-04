To hamstring RFK, Jr if confirmed HHS secretary, Democrat Elizabeth Warren wants assurances he will avoid any decisions related to vaccines.

Besides vaccine safety and efficacy being the most critical and contested issue today, there is a golden irony.

Conflicted Elizabeth who gobbled up $822,000 in pharma employees’ donations in 2020 alone, is now concerned Bobby might have conflicts that would harm the industries to which she is personally beholden.

It gets better.

Warren and Sanders, top recipients of pharmaceutical monies insist there is no conflict since their donations came from employees not company officials.

Beside the fact that pharmaceutical officers are forbidden to donate to their campaigns, do politicians really believe an employee would send money to someone who could cost them their job, stock, and pension benefits?

Too many in Congress are desperate to protect the drug industry, a cash cow to elected officials and federal agencies. That’s why we need RFK, Jr.

RFK, Jr’s Senate vote is today.

Call your senators and tell them to confirm RFK, Jr. for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Call your Senators here .

Call these 4 senators who are on the fence:

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME)

Washington, DC Phone (202) 224-2523 Augusta: (207) 622-8414

Bangor: (207) 945-0417

Biddeford: (207) 283-1101

Caribou: (207) 493-7873

Lewiston: (207) 784-6969

Portland: (207) 618-5560

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Washington, DC Phone: (202)-224-6665

Anchorage, AK Phone: (907) 271-3735

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) Washington DC Phone (202) 224-6342

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

Washington, DC Phone (202) 224-5824 Metairie, LA (504) 838-0130