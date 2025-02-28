Death can be devastating. When it happens to a young person it halts a step or two of any sentient being. Unless you are the leftist media, in which case a child’s death presents opportunity.

“Unvaccinated Child Dies of Measles in Texas Outbreak” headlines the New York Times. “Child in West Texas is first US measles death in a decade” scribbles CNN. “First measles death in Texas in ongoing outbreak was a child” laments USA Today and it goes more gutter from there.

Except the Texas Health and Human Services announcement is devoid of any information as to underlying conditions, treatments, length of ailment. The only thing we know is he was unvaccinated, of school age, and tested positive for measles. Without more information it is impossible to know if he died because of the measles or died of other causes and happened to have the measles.

Statistically, deaths from measles are extremely rare. There are two deaths listed in the U.S. in the last 25 years. One had a severely compromised immune and the other we lack sufficient information to categorize the cause.

Despite the low measle mortality rate the media who is aghast at the incident shows little concern for post-COVID-19 formulations that led to 10’s of thousands of deaths.

This Texas assumptive cause reminds of the CDC finally admitting more than 90% of those who died with COVID also suffered underlying conditions that may have been the cause rather than the SARS 2 virus.

The media opined, couldn’t COVID-19 still have been the cause and without it the patient would have survived the “underlying conditions”?

Not really.

Since the CDC in an April 2020 update instructed those who fill out death certificates to categorize pneumonia deaths that can’t be traced to another underlying condition as presumptively COVID-19.

In cases where a diagnosis of COVID-19 cannot be made, “it is acceptable to report COVID-19 on a death certificate as “probable” or “presumed.””

So in 2020 lacking sufficient tests to go around, with extremely high numbers of false positives based on erroneous PCR settings, and Medicare incentivizing hospitals to label deaths COVID, it is possible, even likely pneumonia, flu, or other serious respiratory infections cases were simply ‘assumed’ to be COVID.

Lacking more data, there is no reason to assume the Texas child died from the measles.

According to Brian Hooker, chief scientific officer for Children’s Health Defense,

“It is very easy and almost by design that we would jump to the conclusion that the vaccine would have saved this child. But we have no real information at this point.”

For instance, a medical doctor in the Lubbock, Texas area told The Defender he received a text message that suggested the child may have died from pneumonia, which can be a complication from measles.

However, that information has yet to be formally released and confirmed.

An additional text message received by the same medical doctor revealed the medical staff in the child’s area were instructed to give the MMR vaccine to children who were already infected with measles — even though Merck, maker of the most common MMR vaccine, states the vaccine should not be given to anyone experiencing a moderate to high fever, one of the most common symptoms of measles.

It has yet to be confirmed that the child who was reported unvaccinated against measles was not given an MMR vaccine as an acute treatment for the child’s measles infection.

Dr. Liz Mumper, a pediatrician, said it is “very uncommon” for a child to die from a measles infection in developed countries such as the U.S. that have access to clean water and good sanitation systems.

